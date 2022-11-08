Prosecution predicts to rest case in murder trial of George Wagner IV

WAVERLY, Ohio − Jurors got light duty Tuesday in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV, as lawyers wrangled over final evidence the prosecution wants to show.

By the end of the day, the numbers told the tale:

Ninety: That’s how many minutes the jury was in the courtroom, down from about six hours most days. Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering gave the 12 jurors and six alternates a two-and-half hour lunch break and then held them in a courthouse jury room from 1 to 3:30 p.m., only to call them back to the courtroom and recess for the day.

Forty-eight: That’s how many discrete pieces of evidence – mostly audio recordings – the prosecution planned to play for the jury on Wednesday. Most are conversations culled from four listening devices that investigators installed in the semi-truck that Wagner IV drove with his brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, in mid-2018.

Twenty-seven: That’s the number of recordings Deering OK’d for airing after the wrangling. Wagner IV’s attorneys had objected to 43 of the 48 files, debating their relevance in heated exchanges with Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa. The judge withheld judgment on eight audio clips, and asked the lawyers to return at 8 a.m. Wednesday to settle on how much or whether to play those for jurors.

One: That’s the number of days left for the prosecution’s side of the case. “Our goal will be to finish our witness and our case,” Canepa said Tuesday.

Defense schedules three witnesses for Thursday

Wagner IV attorney John P. Parker is ready for the turnover. He said he’s got an expert witness flying in to appear on Thursday morning, with two other witnesses to follow.

Canepa said the prosecution will cede the floor on Thursday for the defense even if it does not rest its case by the end of Wednesday. That's what happened Monday, with the defense having scheduled three witnesses from Alaska along with three local witnesses.

Canepa expressed confidence she can move through the audio evidence quickly on Wednesday, since lawyers settled objections on Tuesday. “We can get it done,” she said.

Story continues

Randy Deering, who presides as the sole judge in the Pike County Common Pleas Court, will leave the bench in February after three six-year terms.

Deering soon to vacate the bench

When jurors return at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Deering will still be on the bench. But he’ll soon leave office.

Now 73, he was not on Tuesday’s ballot since state law says judges cannot run if they are 70 or older at the start of their term.

He’s had the job since 2004, running as a Democrat after a 30-year career as a Pike County attorney. He won reelection, in uncontested races, in 2010 and 2016.

Only one candidate filed to take his place. Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk, part of the team working to convict Wagner IV, will take the job on Feb. 8, 2023, assuming he got at least one vote.

The case will pause on Friday, with the courthouse closed for Veterans Day.

