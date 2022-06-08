Prosecution related to deadly crash continues as defendant detained by immigration

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County continues moving forward with a case against a man currently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rafael Lopez, 27, of Richmond is charged with Level 5 felony reckless homicide and misdemeanor driving without ever receiving a license. Those counts relate to a May 10 crash on Pottershop Road that killed motorcyclist Samuel S. Weller, 47, of Liberty.

A Level 5 felony conviction carries a three-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of one to six years.

After the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges, a warrant was issued for Lopez, and he was arrested May 18. That same day, he satisfied a $25,000 bond by paying $2,500 cash and was released from the Wayne County Jail.

Lopez since has been arrested by ICE and is lodged in the Boone County, Kentucky, jail. According to online jail records, he was lodged there May 26 by Chicago-based immigration agency.

According to motions and orders filed in the local case, Judge Gregory Horn has scheduled an initial hearing on Lopez's local charges for 10 a.m. June 21 in Superior Court 2. Horn has ordered Boone County to produce Lopez for that hearing.

Horn has denied a prosecution motion to increase Lopez's local bond. The judge's order indicated further argument may be presented during the initial hearing.

The motion to increase bond says that Lopez has agreed to a removal order that will deport him from the country.

Lopez was allegedly driving a black Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Pottershop Road when he pulled into the westbound lane to pass a series of vehicles, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He passed on a hill marked with solid yellow, no-passing lines.

A driver of a vehicle Lopez tried to pass told investigators that she saw Weller's 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle coming westbound and honked her horn to warn the vehicles, the affidavit said. Lopez tried to take evasive action, but the Equinox struck the motorcycle, ejecting Weller, who died at the scene.

The Equinox's airbag control module showed the vehicle traveling 86 miles per hour 2 seconds prior to striking the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.

Lopez possessed a Mexican Identification Card but no driver's license, the affidavit said, and he declined to answer questions.

