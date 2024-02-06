Prosecution to rest Tuesday; Officer's bodycam video of Meade after shooting shown Monday
The second week of testimony in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade started Monday with new video exhibits.
Jurors saw footage of Meade shortly after the fatal Dec. 4, 2020, shooting of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. at his residence in Columbus' North Linden, and grainy surveillance video of their vehicles passing each other before the shooting.
Special prosecutors also showed jurors some physical exhibits, including the bloody clothing paramedics tore off Goodson, Goodson’s gun holster, his concealed carry permit and wireless earbuds.
Monday was also the last day of prosecution witnesses – for now. Special prosecutors indicated to the judge late Monday afternoon after the jury had left the courtroom and before breaking for the day that they would rest on Tuesday morning.
The special prosecutors did not call their law enforcement expert witness from their witness list, but could on rebuttal.
Meade's defense team indicated Monday they would make a Rule 29 motion Tuesday after the prosecution rests asking the judge to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence. The judge could then decide to dismiss all or some of the charges, or he could decide to let the jury decide.
If the judge allows the trial to continue, defense witnesses, which could include Meade, will begin testifying on Tuesday.
Meade, 45, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder (one alleging he killed Goodson purposefully and the other stemming from a felonious assault resulting a death) and one count of reckless homicide in connection with the death of 23-year-old Goodson.
Meade, through his defense team, has alleged that he saw Goodson drive by while waving a gun and pointing it at his unmarked truck. Meade’s attorneys said last week Meade turned on his truck’s red and blue flashing lights and pursued Goodson a short distance. The defense team alleges that Goodson parked, fled out his car holding a gun through a fence and then by the house side door, again pointed his gun at Meade, prompting Meade to shoot.
Body camera shows Meade after shooting
The body camera of a responding Minerva Park police officer captured Meade on the front porch of Goodson’s North Linden home wearing a bulletproof vest over civilian clothing and calling over the radio for paramedics, instructing them where to go to get to Goodson the fastest. At that point, however, Goodson was dead, having been struck six times with bullets from Meade's military-style rifle, five of those in the back and once on the side.
Meade’s vest identified him as law enforcement and said “U.S. Marshal” on the front and back because he was working on a federal fugitive task force that day.
Meade’s defense team played the body camera footage on Monday for the jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court while cross-examining the officer.
"He came out the street, gun in his hand, going to the side door," Meade told another officer in the body camera video.
The newly revealed video showed an unmarked truck with flashing lights on the side that Meade’s attorneys said was his.
Goodson wore earbuds but were they playing and how loud?
Special prosecutors showed a photo in court Monday of Goodson's body on the floor in the kitchen with an earbud in. A fire paramedic testified that he removed Goodson's Apple AirPods and do-rag.
In the afternoon, Columbus police Det. Arthur Hughes testified about analyzing Goodson’s cellphone. Special prosecutors established via Hughes that Goodson’s Apple AirPod earbuds could have been playing music around the time of the shooting shortly after noon.
Mark Collins, one of Meade’s attorneys, on cross-examination, asked: "And nothing that you can tell the ladies and gentlemen of the jury here today is going to determine whether or not the volume on those AirPods was the lowest, correct?"
"Correct," Hughes replied.
Staff writer Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.
jlaird@dispatch.com
@LairdWrites
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex-deputy Jason Meade seen on bodycam video; prosecution to rest