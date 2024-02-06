Prosecution to rest Tuesday; Officer's bodycam video of Meade after shooting shown Monday

Caleb Worley, a forensic firearms analyst with the Columbus Division of Police, shows a jury on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court the military-style rifle that ex-Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade used on Dec. 4, 2020 when he fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson. Meade is on trial for two counts of murder (one count alleging he purposely killed Goodson and the other alleging that it was the result of a felonious assault) and one count of reckless homicide.

The second week of testimony in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade started Monday with new video exhibits.

Jurors saw footage of Meade shortly after the fatal Dec. 4, 2020, shooting of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. at his residence in Columbus' North Linden, and grainy surveillance video of their vehicles passing each other before the shooting.

Special prosecutors also showed jurors some physical exhibits, including the bloody clothing paramedics tore off Goodson, Goodson’s gun holster, his concealed carry permit and wireless earbuds.

Monday was also the last day of prosecution witnesses – for now. Special prosecutors indicated to the judge late Monday afternoon after the jury had left the courtroom and before breaking for the day that they would rest on Tuesday morning.

The special prosecutors did not call their law enforcement expert witness from their witness list, but could on rebuttal.

Special prosecutor Josh Shaw, right, asks former Columbus police detective Dana Croon, left, a question during testimony on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, during the murder trial of Jason Meade in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The question centered around the holster with no restraining strap that Goodson had for his legally owned gun on Dec. 4, 2020, when Meade, then a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy, fatally shot Goodson. Shaw testified the gun could have come out beside him when he fell after being shot. Goodson's gun was found next to him, according to prosecuting attorneys.

Meade's defense team indicated Monday they would make a Rule 29 motion Tuesday after the prosecution rests asking the judge to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence. The judge could then decide to dismiss all or some of the charges, or he could decide to let the jury decide.

If the judge allows the trial to continue, defense witnesses, which could include Meade, will begin testifying on Tuesday.

Meade, 45, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder (one alleging he killed Goodson purposefully and the other stemming from a felonious assault resulting a death) and one count of reckless homicide in connection with the death of 23-year-old Goodson.

Meade, through his defense team, has alleged that he saw Goodson drive by while waving a gun and pointing it at his unmarked truck. Meade’s attorneys said last week Meade turned on his truck’s red and blue flashing lights and pursued Goodson a short distance. The defense team alleges that Goodson parked, fled out his car holding a gun through a fence and then by the house side door, again pointed his gun at Meade, prompting Meade to shoot.

Body camera shows Meade after shooting

The body camera of a responding Minerva Park police officer captured Meade on the front porch of Goodson’s North Linden home wearing a bulletproof vest over civilian clothing and calling over the radio for paramedics, instructing them where to go to get to Goodson the fastest. At that point, however, Goodson was dead, having been struck six times with bullets from Meade's military-style rifle, five of those in the back and once on the side.

Meade’s vest identified him as law enforcement and said “U.S. Marshal” on the front and back because he was working on a federal fugitive task force that day.

Jason Meade, left, is seen on body camera footage from a Minerva Park police officer at the scene of the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting which resulted in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. Meade is seen wearing a bulletproof vest that has law enforcement identification on it.

Meade’s defense team played the body camera footage on Monday for the jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court while cross-examining the officer.

"He came out the street, gun in his hand, going to the side door," Meade told another officer in the body camera video.

The newly revealed video showed an unmarked truck with flashing lights on the side that Meade’s attorneys said was his.

Body camera footage from a Minerva Park officer shown on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court shows then-Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade's unmarked truck (left) with the flashing blue and red lights on. Meade's defense team has said that Meade put on the lights on Dec. 4, 2020, while he pursued Casey Goodson Jr. a short distance on Estates Place because Goodson allegedly flashed a gun at him.

Goodson wore earbuds but were they playing and how loud?

Special prosecutors showed a photo in court Monday of Goodson's body on the floor in the kitchen with an earbud in. A fire paramedic testified that he removed Goodson's Apple AirPods and do-rag.

In the afternoon, Columbus police Det. Arthur Hughes testified about analyzing Goodson’s cellphone. Special prosecutors established via Hughes that Goodson’s Apple AirPod earbuds could have been playing music around the time of the shooting shortly after noon.

Mark Collins, one of Meade’s attorneys, on cross-examination, asked: "And nothing that you can tell the ladies and gentlemen of the jury here today is going to determine whether or not the volume on those AirPods was the lowest, correct?"

"Correct," Hughes replied.

Staff writer Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex-deputy Jason Meade seen on bodycam video; prosecution to rest