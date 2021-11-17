Prosecution rests after autopsy testimony

Nov. 17—The first shot Travis McMichael fired from his shotgun shredded Ahmaud Arbery's right wrist and struck the center of his chest, seven buckshot pellets leaving seven exit wounds on the right side of his back, Dr. Edmond R. Donoghue testified Tuesday in Glynn County Superior Court.

And at that point on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, the veteran forensic pathologist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Pooler said, the 25-year-old Black man was effectively dead — bleeding out even as McMichael missed with a second blast from his 12-gauge shotgun before striking Arbery in the left armpit and shoulder with a third shot. Only the adrenaline and cortisol coursing through Arbery's veins as the result of a "fight or flight reaction" kept him standing and still struggling with McMichael on Holmes Drive in Satilla Shores, Donoghue testified in the trial of three White men accused of murder in Arbery's killing.

Earlier in the testimony, Donoghue said large abrasions on the right side of Arbery's face resulted from an "unguarded fall" to the pavement, meaning he was too incapacitated from the gunshot wounds to protect himself when he collapsed to the pavement.

Senior assistant attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County District Attorney's Office asked if there was anything Glynn County paramedics or county police might have been able to do to save Arbery's life after the first gunshot wound to the chest.

"No," said Donoghue.

Donoghue's grisly testimony and accompanying photos from the Feb. 24, 2020, autopsy of Arbery provided jurors with chilling evidence as the prosecution wrapped up its case against Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan.

After testimony from the GBI's lead agent in the investigation, the prosecution rested that afternoon following eight days of testimony in the case where the three defendants are charged with murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, among other charges.

The defense will begin presenting its case when the trial resumes at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Arbery's parents left the courtroom for Donoghue's graphic testimony and the photos of their son's body, returning only later in the afternoon.

But everything from the distance between Arbery and McMichael during that first shotgun blast, to Arbery's actions leading up to the shooting held weight with prosecutors and defense lawyers.

Defense attorneys will now begin building their case, that Arbery died as a result of self-defense and that the three men were lawfully effecting a citizen's arrest.

Prosecutors contend Arbery was pursued without cause through the neighborhood for roughly five minutes and that he was trapped and murdered while out for a jog on a public street.

The prosecution sees the attempts by the unarmed Arbery to grab the shotgun as a desperate last stand as the McMichaels pursued him in one pickup truck and Bryan gave chase in another.

The defendants' attorneys describe the same scene as an all-out attack, one they say prompted Travis McMichael to defend himself.

But the evidence is singular in one respect, said Donoghue.

"This is an exceptional circumstance because of the video," Donoghue said.

Bryan used his cellphone to record the deadly conclusion. The video played a part in Donoghue's later conclusions about Arbery's death, he testified Tuesday.

Prior to seeing the video, Donoghue could not determine the sequence of the gunshot wounds Travis McMichael delivered to Arbery, he testified. Studying the video, particularly enhanced still frames from the video, he determined that Travis' first shot struck Arbery in the right wrist, then struck him in the chest. However, that shot occurred in front of the pickup truck and outside the view of Bryan's video.

Bryan recorded the video while following in his truck as Arbery ran up Holmes Road toward where the McMichaels' truck was stopped in the road. Travis McMichael was brandishing the shotgun outside the driver's side door and Greg McMichael was in the truck bed with a .357 magnum.

The video shows Arbery run around the passenger side of the truck and then turn toward Travis McMichael, who by then was in front of the pickup truck with the shotgun drawn. A shot is heard, though the actual shooting is obscured by the pickup truck.

McMichael and Arbery then surge into view on the driver's side of the truck.

Dunikoski showed still frames from the video depicting two moments in this part of the struggle.

Heavy bleeding seen in the still frames indicated that it was the first shot that struck Arbery's wrist and chest, Donoghue testified.

Donoghue initially estimated the barrel of the shotgun to be at least 3 feet from Arbery when fired based on the wounds, he testified. He later learned that GBI firearms expert Brian Leppard estimated the gunshots to be at "contact or near contact" — roughly, point blank.

Donoghue reevaluated his estimates for the first gunshot to be between 3 and 20 inches. The far end of the estimate could indicate McMichael fired before Arbery was close enough to grab the gun.

"That's a big difference?" said defense attorney Robert Rubin, holding what appeared be a short curtain rod for rough estimate.

"Yes," Donoghue said.

Donoghue said Travis McMichael's second shot missed Arbery. The two men are seen struggling as the shotgun fires a second time, sending a visible poof of apparent shotgun shell contents into the air behind Arbery. Earlier testimony revealed stray buckshot from McMichael's shotgun pierced a front window at 232 Satilla Drive and lodged into an interior wall.

"In my opinion the second shot was a complete miss," Donoghue said.

Donoghue said McMichael's third shot struck Arbery in the left armpit below the shoulder, with seven buckshot pellets exiting on the back of his shoulder. This shot broke a shoulder bone and an upper arm bone.

"He's paralyzed now. He can't use that arm," Donoghue said.

That third shot also inflicted what was likely a fatal wound, Donoghue testified.

"The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds," Donoghue said.

Rubin, who represents Travis McMichael, asked Donoghue if Arbery had his hands on McMichael's shotgun barrel and if he punched at McMichael, even after suffering the gunshot wound to the chest. Donoghue answered affirmatively to the questions.

Rubin also asked Donoghue about the "fight or flight" reaction, and whether Arbery still could have chosen flight. "Yet, he was running toward the truck," Rubin said. "He is actually running toward Mr. McMichael, is he not?"

"I don't know that," Donoghue said.

Rubin asked Donoghue why Arbery was scared.

"Well, there's a man holding a shotgun," he said.

GBI agent Richard Dial took the witness stand in the afternoon.

The GBI took over the investigation May 5 at the request of Hinesville DA Tom Durden, who at the time had been assigned the case by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. An assistant agent in charge in the GBI's Kingsland office, Dial became the lead investigator in the case the next day.

GBI agents poured over evidence previously gathered by the Glynn County Police Department, including Bryan's chilling video of the shooting, body camera footage from Glynn County police officers on the scene that day, as well as the taped interviews of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan at the Glynn County Police Department that afternoon.

Two days later, Dial testified, "I believed there was enough probable cause to arrest Greg and Travis McMichael."

He assigned GBI agent Seacrist of Atlanta to further investigate Bryan's involvement. At the time, Dial said, there was insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime.

GBI agents arrested Bryan on May 21, 2020.

Dial narrated footage of a video GBI agents produced via drone cameras that showed the paths of Arbery and the three men that pursued him.