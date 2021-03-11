Prosecution rests in car-to-car shooting trial

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office rested its case Wednesday in the jury trial of a man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Avery Sanchez, 22, is being tried in Yuba County Superior Court and has been in custody since May 2019 for his alleged involvement in a car-to-car shooting that took place on Highway 70. Vivion Wallace, 23, and Juan Barajas were also charged for their involvement.

Alejandro Escobar, 38, was killed while laying down in the back seat of a car when another car pulled alongside and occupants of that car fired at the other car. Two other people were in the car during the shooting — one other occupant was injured.

Wallace pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is currently serving 62 years to life in state prison. Barajas pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the murder as the driver of the car carrying Wallace and Sanchez. He will be sentenced in April.

Barajas took the stand on Tuesday afternoon as a witness for the prosecution, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello. Barajas continued testifying on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Yuba County Sheriff's Office Detective Natalie Mullins, two Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies and Department of Justice Senior Criminalist Brandy Spas were among those who testified, Sorbello said.

On Wednesday, investigator Dan Garbutt, Wallace and Yuba County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Andrew Thomas testified.

The trial will resume today (Thursday) at 9 a.m. when the defense will begin presenting its case.

