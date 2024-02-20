Prosecution rests its case in Adam Montgomery murder trial

Prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in December 2019.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, assault, and witness tampering in connection with Harmony’s death. At the start of his trial, his legal team informed the court that he intended to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence.

The judge on Tuesday also denied a motion from the defense requesting to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and assault against Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony. David Lane/UNION LEADER POOL

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Adam Montgomery and his lawyers Caroline Smith and James Brooks watch as potential jurors enter the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Assistant New Hampshire Attorney Generals Christopher Knowles and Benjamin Agati stand as potential jurors enter the courtroom at jury selection for the Adam Montgomery murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Adam Montgomery stands with his lawyers Caroline Smith and James Brooks as they await potential jurors to enter the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Superior Court Justice Amy Messer conducts a bench meeting with lawyers at jury selection for the Adam Montgomery murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

The move comes after the state called dozens of witnesses over several days, including, Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who broke down crying on the stand and shared gruesome testimony as the prosecution’s star witness.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, told the court that her husband violently punched Harmony when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Adam Montgomery later folded the girl’s body into a duffel bag, and he spent the next few weeks moving Harmony’s decaying body by hiding it in a restaurant freezer, in the ceiling of a shelter, in an apartment refrigerator, Kayla Montgomery said. In their apartment, she testified, Adam spent hours dismembering the child’s body so it could fit in a small bag.

“It was evil,” Kayla Montgomery said in describing Adam Montgomery’s “crazy eyes” look and demeanor towards his young daughter on the day Harmony died.

Days after the girl’s death, in perhaps the most gruesome account of her testimony, Kayla Montgomery admitted to assisting Adam Montgomery as he cut the clothes off of Harmony’s decaying corpse and showered hot water on the girl’s corpse, in an attempt to speed decomposition by using lime.

Kayla Montgomery has a plea deal with the state and has previously identified her estranged husband as Harmony’s killer.

After the prosecution rested its case, the judge sent the jury home for the day.

Court proceedings will resume Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

