Prosecution rests case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

The federal government has wrapped up its case in the retrial of two men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in an alleged scheme that involved killing her security detail and blowing up a bridge to slow down cops — all because they were upset over her handling of the pandemic.

Defense attorneys for defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft are not expected to call many witnesses, meaning jurors could begin their deliberations after closing arguments Friday.

More: Meet the jurors in the Whitmer kidnap retrial — most don't like the news

Jurors heard from a handful of government witnesses Thursday, mostly FBI agents and analyses who gathered and examined evidence shortly after the Oct. 2020 arrests of six men charged in the alleged kidnapping plot. Five were arrested in an FBI sting outside an Ypsilanti warehouse. Croft was arrested at a gas station in New Jersey.

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox (left) and Barry Croft Jr.

The government rested its case after seven days of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, including Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks — two co-defendants who pleaded guilty early on and agreed to testify against their alleged cohorts.

More: Defense blasts judge in Whitmer kidnap retrial: You're favoring the feds in front of jury

Franks and Garbin testified in the first trial, which ended in no convictions after five days of jury deliberations. The jury acquitted defendants Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta and deadlocked on the charges against Fox and Croft, triggering a mistrial.

The defense subpoenaed Harris and Caserta to testify in the retrial, but both men opted not to testify.

If convicted, Fox and Croft both face up to life in prison on kidnapping conspiracy and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction.

The jury was dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after hearing from the defense's first witness: a friend of Croft who attended many of the events that were raised during trial.

Tresa Baldas:tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnap plot trial: Prosecution rests case