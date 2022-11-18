Prosecution rests case at Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial

4
ANDREW DALTON
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Los Angeles rested their case Thursday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein, who they allege raped two women and sexually assaulted two others.

The move from Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson came after nearly four weeks of testimony from 44 witnesses.

Weinstein is charged with crimes against four of them: one a model, another a model and actor, a third a massage therapist.

The fourth, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker who was an actor at the time of her alleged rape and is now married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, provided the most dramatic moments at the trial so far with her emotional testimony.

Four other women who are not involved with the charges testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, as prosecutors sought to show he had a propensity for such acts.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench denied a motion from Weinstein's lawyers to dismiss all of the counts against Weinstein, which they said prosecutors failed to prove.

“We are nearing the end of this case if you haven’t already picked up on that fact," Lench told the jurors, who will get Thanksgiving week off and return for testimony by defense witnesses on Nov. 28.

She warned them not to consume any trial-related media singling out “any movie trailers that may be related to this case or movies that may be related to this case – well, not related to this case, but related to this issue.”

Without saying the name of the movie, she was clearly referring to the Friday release of “She Said," a film about the New York Times reporting of the 2017 stories that put Weinstein at the center of the #MeToo movement.

Once the jury was excused, Weinstein's lawyer entered a new not guilty plea for him to an amended indictment that drops four of the 11 previous counts against him. The move became necessary when prosecutors said earlier this week that the accuser known in court as Jane Doe #5 would not be appearing to testify and that the counts would no longer be pursued. They would not give a reason when asked.

Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said in response to the dropped charges that "this witness could have felt uneasy about being scrutinized knowing the truth of the matter.”

Nor did prosecutors explain why Mel Gibson was missing. They never called the actor, director and one of the trial's most anticipated witnesses to the stand. The judge had ruled at the start of trial that Gibson could testify about a conversation he had with the massage therapist Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting.

In moving to have them dismissed, Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson went through the seven remaining counts against his client, and provided a likely preview of the defense's closing arguments.

Jackson said the allegations that in 2013 Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted an Italian model known at the trial as Jane Doe 1 were especially unfounded, arguing that there is no convincing evidence that "the interlude occurred at all.”

Jackson said there was no evidence that there was “any restraint whatsoever," as required for a count of sexual battery, in the part of the case involving model Lauren Young.

Young, the only Weinstein accuser to testify at his trials in both New York and Los Angeles, said she was paralyzed by fear when Weinstein blocked her from leaving the bathroom, masturbated in front of her and groped her breasts in a hotel in 2013.

Jackson said there was ample evidence, including emails the two exchanged in the ensuing years, that Siebel Newsom and Weinstein had a consensual sexual encounter that she later reframed as rape.

“The defendant’s motion is denied," Lench responded. "I think there is enough evidence to send all these counts to the jury, and I will do so.”

Weinstein is two years into a 23-year sentence for his conviction in New York, and has been held in a Los Angeles jail throughout the trial.

The Associated Press typically does not publish the names of people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Young and Siebel Newsom have done through their lawyers.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Recommended Stories

  • Weinstein defense challenges accuser Siebel Newsom as some charges dropped

    An attorney for Harvey Weinstein challenged accusations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday at his Los Angeles rape trial, and a judge dismissed some of the charges against the once-powerful film producer. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. On Tuesday, a judge dismissed four of the 11 charges against Weinstein after prosecutors said they would not be introducing testimony from an accuser identified as "Jane Doe #5."

  • Prosecution Rests Case in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

    The prosecution has rested its case in the People vs. Harvey Weinstein. The Los Angeles trial is expected to last a total of two months, heading into December. On Thursday, the jury was told they would reconvene after Thanksgiving when the defense begins with its case on Nov. 28. Weinstein — who was already convicted […]

  • Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19

    Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the governor's office confirmed in a press release.

  • Guest: If Indian Child Welfare act is overturned, tribes would face genocide by separation

    To keep our culture alive, our children should be in homes where they can develop a full connection with their ancestry. It is the only way to ensure our traditions continue.

  • Reps. Andy Levin and Cheri Bustos discuss changes happening in Congress

    Congressional leadership will be changing as Republicans take control of the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step aside from a leadership role and make way for a new generation. Democratic Representatives Andy Levin of Michigan and Cheri Bustos of Illinois join "Red and Blue" to discuss what lies ahead.

  • Taylor Swift's Eras Stadium Tour General Sale Has Been Canceled Due to "Extraordinarily High Demands"

    Taylor Swift is embarking on her Eras Stadium Tour in 2023. Here's everything we know about the tour so far, from its setlist and tour dates to merch and opening acts.

  • Musk takes the stand in $56B Tesla pay trial

    STORY: Elon Musk arrived at the Delaware Court of Chancery on Wednesday in a black Tesla to rebuff allegations that he didn't deserve his $56 billion pay package from the carmaker.Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018, alleging that Musk was the recipient of overly-generous compensation, which helped make him a billionaire many times over, that - the suit says - was based on easy performance targets, and did not even require him to work at Tesla full-time.On the stand, Musk described how Tesla was struggling to survive in 2017 when the package was developed. He said he would not accept a plan that needed him to punch a clock or commit certain hours to Tesla. He told the court, "I pretty much work all the time. I don’t know what a punch clock would achieve."Musk has a history of combative testimony and often appears disdainful of lawyers with probing questions. At one point during his Wednesday testimony, Musk told the plaintiff’s lawyer, "your question is a complex question that is commonly used to mislead people."The five-day trial before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as Musk is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter, which he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row

    The former Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

  • FBI, local and state police are all investigating U of I killings. Here’s who’s in charge

    Information on the killings in Moscow has been scarce since Sunday. Here’s who’s in charge of leading the investigation.

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial: ‘Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding Director David Nutter Takes the Stand to ‘Back’ Jane Doe Witness

    Nutter is one of the most prolific and successful directors of TV pilots in history

  • JetBlue to Launch Non-stop Flights to Paris Next Year

    The flights will start from JFK and then expand to Logan Airport.

  • Judge Blocks ‘Dystopian’ Florida Ban on Teaching Race, Gender

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s new law restricting how matters of race and gender can be taught in state universities was partially put on hold by a federal judge who opened his decision with a quote from George Orwell’s 1984: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.”Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedEliz

  • Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

    With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past […]

  • White's stellar play helps Buccaneers return to 1st place

    Devin White’s belief in himself and Tampa Bay’s potential to turn around its season never wavered. Among the critics of the 24-year-old’s play was Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay star Warren Sapp, who spoke out via social media after a nationally televised loss to the Baltimore Ravens that saddled Tom Brady with his first three-game losing streak in 20 years. Sapp didn’t like what he saw on a key third-down play in which White didn’t appear to pursue a receiver at full speed, going as far as to suggest the leader of the Bucs defense should have the captain’s “C” removed from his jersey.

  • Falling sperm count observed around the world, study finds

    Men aren’t producing as many sperm as they were decades ago. It’s a trend observed around the globe. The pace of decline is accelerating.

  • Dozens arrested on various drug trafficking, gambling, prostitution charges in West Texas

    Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have arrested dozens across the South Plains in a series of operations that began Wednesday morning.

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Remains in Focus for US Data-Security Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is still facing US government scrutiny over national-security concerns that his foreign partners may be able to access user data, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner t

  • Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’

    In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion

  • Taylor Heinicke maintains a positive attitude ahead of Carson Wentz’s impending return

    Heinicke is prepared to do all he can to help Carson Wentz if he returns to the lineup.

  • Ducks pick up new prediction to flip 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor

    The Oregon Ducks have picked up a new prediction to flip 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor after his recent visit to Eugene.