Prosecution rests in Laffitte trial, defense makes case loans to Murdaugh were normal

On the fifth day of Russell Laffitte’s bank fraud trial, the defense got its first chance to shape the narrative of the former Palmetto State Bank CEO’s conduct with regards to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Laffitte’s legal team launched into the former banker’s defense Wednesday, after federal prosecutors rested their case at the end of the day Tuesday. The government presented 15 witnesses who testified that Laffitte removed money from client accounts he managed on behalf of Murdaugh’s law firm without the knowledge of the clients, the law firm or Palmetto State Bank’s board of directors, all to cover payments by himself and Murdaugh.

Two bank employees testified Wednesday morning about the normal operations of the small-town bank, with the defense team led by Bart Daniel attempting to paint the contentious loans Laffitte made to Murdaugh were a normal procedure for the bank.

Chastity Malphrus, a loan processor at Palmetto State’s Hampton office, testified that it is not unusual for the bank to approve an unsecured, single-payment loan, like those Laffitte made to Murdaugh.

“It’s not unusual for banks in general,” said Malphrus, who worked directly under Laffitte until he was fired earlier this year. Loans are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and determined on how likely a client is to be able to pay it off. “They’ll say, ‘I get a bonus from work,’ or ‘I’m selling a piece of property,’ and we try to document that and they are able to pay it back at that time.’”

But under cross-examination, Malphrus said Murdaugh’s loans would have required a higher level of approval, since he already had a low credit score, overdrawn accounts and had failed to pay back loans before.

“I’d have to send them to someone else,” she said, and when asked who would approve such a loan, answered, “Then, it was Russell.”

John Peters, Palmetto State’s compliance officer, testified that he was aware of Murdaugh’s loans and didn’t flag them as suspicious at the time as he knew Murdaugh was a long-time customer who “at some point” would pay his debts to the bank.

But shortly before Murdaugh’s life was turned upside down, Peters recalled making the comment to bank chairman Charlie Laffitte, “You know Alex is getting up into six figures,” which Charlie Laffitte indicated he was aware of.

Murdaugh was fired from his family law firm last year amid allegations of stealing money from clients, three months after his wife and son were shot to death at the family’s Colleton County estate, known as Moselle. Murdaugh is now in jail facing separate financial charges, as well as murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Peters also testified he later filed suspicious activity reports with bank regulators on some checks that were issued on the accounts of some of Murdaugh’s clients, noting that they appeared to be “structured” into separate payments kept under $10,000, the amount that would require federal reporting requirements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.