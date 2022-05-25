Prosecution rests in Louis Coleman trial; suspect could take the stand

The prosecution has rested in the Louis Coleman trial. The defense began presenting its case after asking the judge to throw out the case because they say the government did not prove there was a kidnapping – the charge Coleman faces.

Jassy Correia’s family left court after federal prosecutors rested, only saying they may talk when the case is over.

“We talk later,” her father said.

The prosecution’s final witnesses testified they found both the suspect and victim’s DNA on the broken windshield in Louis Coleman’s vehicle. There was also testimony indicating Coleman sexually assaulted Correia.

After prosecutors rested, the defense argued the government did not prove there was a kidnapping, saying this was not a case of whether Coleman caused or mishandled Correia’s death. The judge denied the motion to dismiss and gave several reasons why.

The judge explained the evidence suggests Coleman enticed Correia into his vehicle with a promise of a ride. The judge said the evidence suggests Coleman from the beginning had a plan to sexually assault an attractive intoxicated woman.

The judge also pointed out there was no suspect DNA in the victim’s mouth, so there was no romantic kissing interlude leading up to the attack – and the victim and suspect had injuries conducive to a violent struggle, like bite marks on Coleman from Correia. The judge also described the automobile as a confined space, and there was evidence presented that Coleman had primary control of the locks and power windows.

The defense began presenting its evidence by showing videos of Coleman and Correia outside the Boston nightclub after Correia got into a fight with her friends and could not get into a rideshare. They showed Correia on Coleman’s back, pointing out there was no struggle as they made their way to his car.

The defense has a couple of witnesses on Thursday, and then if Coleman is going to take the stand, that would happen on Friday. If not, the jury could get the case as early as Friday or right after the holiday weekend.

