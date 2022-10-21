Prosecution rests, one defendant partially acquitted in Somerset homicide trial

Oct. 21—SOMERSET, Pa. — With one of the prosecution's main witnesses not appearing in court despite a court order, the prosecution rested Thursday in the trial for three men accused in a 2017 double homicide.

The defendants' attorneys followed the prosecution with motions for acquittal.

Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner denied all of those motions except in the case of one defendant, Deandre Callander, for whom acquittal was partially granted.

The trial started Monday with defendants Samson Washington, Marekus Benson and Callander facing two felony counts each of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and homicide stemming from the March 2017 deaths of James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville.

The alleged crimes stem from the victims' alleged actions of breaking into a "stash house" primarily rented or owned by Washington and stealing drugs and money belonging to a couple of the defendants.

One of Washington's attorneys, Ashlan Clark, gave an opening statement Thursday on his behalf. His defense had deferred an opening statement until the prosecution rested.

She said the commonwealth had no evidence to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt; they only had a narrative from a few key witnesses — drug dealers, addicts and users, many of whom had charges pending, criminal histories of falsifying evidence and motivations to lie, Clark said.

The prosecution's witness who did not appear Thursday was a woman with ties to the defendants. She had also been charged with conspiracy in the case — a reduced charge in exchange for testimony.

In her absence, Office of Attorney General prosecutors Kara Rice and Evan Lowry made a motion to present the witness's statements recorded from a preliminary hearing and another court proceeding prior to trial.

The testimony was read aloud to the jury. The record of the witness's answers to law enforcement's questions generally supported elements of another key witness's testimony: a former defendant in the case, Devon Wyrick. Wyrick testified on Wednesday that all of the defendants in the case belonged to a gang; that they traveled to Smith's home in Portage to recover the stolen drugs and money but found no one home; that Washington and Wyrick kidnapped the victims after the victims called for more drugs; and that Wyrick, Washington and Benson fatally shot the victims in the woods.

In addition, the prosecution presented testimony and a report from FBI agent John Orlando on Thursday. The Pittsburgh agent investigated phones and phone numbers collected from a search warrant of Wyrick's residence in Ohio.

The prosecution used the data to fortify testimony given over the past week. It showed general locations and cellphone towers used at various times by the defendants. The data indicated defendants' presence at key places and times between their discovery of the robbery at their stash house in Johnstown's 8th Ward on March 26, 2017, and the double homicide for which they are charged on the night of March 27.

The prosecution rested after Orlando's presentation to the jury and cross-examination by the defendants' attorneys.

Callander's attorney, Matt Zatko, said the cellphone data in Orlando's testimony as well as prior witness testimony placed Callander nowhere near the other defendants at the time of the alleged kidnapping, beating and killing of the victims.

Callander was with the other four defendants — including Wyrick — before those events, however, as they traveled to Smith's home in Portage in attempts to confront him. They didn't find him and returned to Johnstown, but Lowry said the defendants' actions spoke louder than words.

"In all four of them driving to the victim's address, the inference is that a lot more was going to be done than just asking for the drugs back," he said.

In responding to the motions for acquittal by attorneys for each of the defendants, Bittner said the prosecution provided evidence to sustain all charges for Washington and Benson.

However, in Callander's case, he said the commonwealth provided sufficient charges for only four charges — two counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping will be submitted to the jury.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Friday.