Prosecution rests in rape and sexual assault trial of Allegheny Township man

Sep. 23—Two more women told a Westmoreland County jury on Wednesday they were raped by an Allegheny Township man.

Their testimony came during the third day in the trial of Eric Wright, 49, who prosecutors claim sexually assaulted and raped three juveniles and three adult women, dating back to the early 2000s.

The grandmother of a now 14-year-old girl who testified earlier in the trial that Wright raped her at least times in 2019, told jurors she, too, was a victim of two sexual assaults.

The older woman told jurors Wright raped her the first time in 2015 after he offered her a ride to work. She claimed that while in the car, Wright pulled her pants down and raped her as he recorded the incident on a cellphone.

"I went to work and didn't tell anybody. I was scared," she testified.

A year later, she said she again accepted a ride from Wright after he promised "it wouldn't happen again." She testified Wright followed her into her home, pulled her on a couch, pulled down her pants and again raped her.

Wright's sixth accuser is a Vandergrift woman who said she had no prior relationship with her attacker. She testified she first encountered Wright when she came into a business where he worked in 2018.

About a month later, she said Wright drove by her home as she was cutting grass. Wright came to her door, demanded money for services he provided a month earlier and when she went to retrieve the cash he pushed her against a wall and raped her, she testified.

"When he finished up he said, 'OK, you're paid up now,'" the woman told the jury.

Wright is facing more than 50 charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and other offenses in connection with the allegations made by his six accusers, who include two sisters. Their mother testified earlier in the trial that Wright also raped her.

In all, 15 witnesses testified for the prosecution, which concluded its case Wednesday.

Wright was one of two defense witnesses to testify Wednesday. He denied he raped or had any sexual contact with the now 14-year-old girl.

Wright will continue his testimony when the trial reconvenes on Thursday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .