Prosecution rests in trial of man charged with shooting at police

Jun. 2—The Sutter County District Attorney's Office rested its case Tuesday in the trial of a Yuba City man who allegedly shot at law enforcement leading to a pursuit in November 2017.

Leland O. Vaca, 40, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic on a peace officer, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, building or vehicle. During the incident, Vaca allegedly shot at a Yuba City Police Department officer who was attempting to pull him over to arrest him on warrants.

The bullet missed the officer and a vehicle pursuit ensued following a foot chase. During the vehicle pursuit, Vaca crashed into a home in the 500 block of Cooper Avenue. He allegedly fled on foot and failed to follow commands. A Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Yuba City police officer fired shots at Vaca, who was taken to the hospital.

On Friday, three members of law enforcement testified for the prosecution. On Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich called Kiersten Wallace and Brandy Spas from the Department of Justice to the stand. The prosecution then rested and the defense called Vaca to the stand.

Today (Wednesday) the defense is expected to call one more witness, Heimlich said. Vaca has been in custody since Dec. 1, 2017.