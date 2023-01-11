Prosecution rests in trial of retired Salem police captain who allegedly evaded taxes as gun dealer

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Jan. 11—CONCORD — The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the tax evasion trial of Michael Wagner, the retired Salem police captain accused of not paying taxes on thousands earned in a side business involving sales of assault rifles.

Federal prosecutors rested their case around noon on Wednesday, the third full day of the trial in U.S. District Court in Concord.

The final witness was IRS agent Ryan Trombly, who explained spreadsheets that listed the individual sales of 36 assault rifles.

Prosecutors say Wagner purchased the guns with his 25% police discount at SIG Sauer, a New Hampshire gunmaker, and sold them online.

The sales in question took place immediately after the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, when prices for the guns leaped because of fears the government would outlaw their sales. Twenty-six people, mostly children, were shot to death.

Trombly's analysis focused on only a portion of the weapon sales, those sold on gunbroker.com. He estimated that Wagner failed to report $27,800, and the unpaid taxes amounted to about $7,500.

Wagner is also accused of improperly claiming a deduction of $10,800 in unreimbursed employee expense for ammunition on his 2013 return.

Wagner's defense lawyer is expected to argue that his client did not willfully file a false tax return.

The professional who prepared the return has died, said defense lawyer Mark Tyler Knights, and the only evidence about Wagner's state of mind is the testimony of Salem police Officer Sean Marino. Marino testified about joking with Wagner about paying taxes, Knights said.

The lead prosecutor, Neil Gallagher, disputed any notion that the tax return was not willful.

"He's a law enforcement officer. He should have a heightened sense of duty," Gallagher said.

Knights also faulted the prosecutors for not calling a single buyer.

"There's a lot of paper here and a lot of tracing, but without the testimony of actual purchasers, we believe the case fails," said Knights, who specializes in white collar crime for the Manchester firm of Nixon Peabody.

Knights made the statement to Judge Landya McCafferty asking her to throw out the case after the prosecution rested. McCafferty refused.

Wagner's case represents the only serious prosecution to arise from an investigation into the Salem Police Department that was initiated by former New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

After two years, the New Hampshire Justice Department announced it didn't have enough evidence to pursue a case.

Wagner's lawyers have said they plan to call him to the stand, and the witness list includes his wife, Jennifer, former Salem Police Chief Paul Donovan and former Deputy Chief Robert Morin.

The first defense witness called was Shawn Patten, a former Salem police captain who is the director of public safety for a state college near Sarasota, Florida.

In early testimony, he explained that Wagner was the firearms instructor for Salem police, and it would not be unusual for him to order a 100-round magazine for police rifles or a drum magazine that could hold a couple hundred rounds.

Prosecutors have agreed to not use the term assault rifles during the trial. Likewise, they have said they will refer to Sandy Hook as an event in late 2012 that led to increased demand for the rifles.

mhayward@unionleader.com

