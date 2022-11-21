Prosecution rests in Trump Organization’s tax fraud case

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the courtroom in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime finance chief, and Jeffrey McConney, a senior vice president and controller, testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case, bringing the drama of their own admitted wrongdoing to a trial heavy on numbers, spreadsheets, tax returns and payroll records.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras, was required to testify as a prosecution witness as part of a plea deal in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail. McConney was granted immunity to testify.

The Trump Organization’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses Monday afternoon, likely beginning with an accountant who handled years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump, the Trump Organization and hundreds of Trump entities.

Prosecutors had considered calling the accountant, Mazars USA LLP partner Donald Bender, but decided not to. The defense indicated it would call him instead.

Prosecutors called just three other witnesses: the Trump Organization's accounts payable supervisor, a forensic accountant for the Manhattan district attorney's office, and a state tax auditor, on the witness stand Monday, who investigated Weisselberg's taxes.

Weisselberg, now a senior adviser at the company, testified last week that he conspired with McConney, his subordinate, to hide more than a decade’s worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor the family were involved.

McConney testified that Weisselberg and another executive, Michael Calamari Sr., leaned on him over the years to fudge payroll records to hide extras such as Manhattan apartments and Mercedes-Benz cars from their taxable income, in part by reducing their salaries by the cost of those perks and issuing falsified W-2 forms.

Manhattan prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid paying taxes on company-paid perks and that it is liable for Weisselberg’s wrongdoing because he was a “high managerial agent” acting on its behalf.

The tax fraud case is the only trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices. If convicted, the company could be fined more than $1 million and face difficulty making deals.

Trump blamed Bender and Mazars for the company's troubles, writing on his Truth Social platform last week: “The highly paid accounting firm should have routinely picked these things up - we relied on them. VERY UNFAIR!”

Mazars cut ties with Trump in February and said annual financial statements it prepared for him “should no longer be relied upon” after New York Attorney General Letitia James said they regularly misstated the value of assets.

James filed a lawsuit in September accusing Trump and his company of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks and others about the value of assets such as golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's financial statements are not a part of the criminal case.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors rest case in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial

    The prosecution rested its case on Monday in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company on charges including tax fraud after calling five witnesses over three weeks, setting the stage for the Trump Organization to begin to mount its defense. Jurors in New York state court in Manhattan last week heard from the prosecution's star witness Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer, who testified that the Trump Organization paid his personal expenses including rent and car leases for more than a decade, allowing him to avoid paying taxes on $1.76 million in income. The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, could face up to $1.6 million in fines for the three tax fraud counts and six other counts it faces, if convicted.

  • Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago is…

  • Trump kids gave him a raise after learning about tax dodge, former CFO says

    Allen Weisselberg said Eric and Donald Trump, Jr., also signed off on his raise and is now in line to approve another $500,000 holiday bonus.

  • Rail workers at biggest unions split on contract, strike potential unclear

    Workers at the SMART-TD rail union voted down the tentative contract hashed out with company leadership — increasing the likelihood of a strike.

  • Elon Musk ends Trump's Twitter ban

    Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated following a permanent ban in January 2021. On Friday, new Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a poll asking if Trump should be allowed back on the platform. Just over 15 million people voted, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating Trump on Twitter.

  • DeSantis, Pence, Haley, other potential 2024 Trump rivals mostly play it cool at donor confab

    DeSantis told the Republican Jewish Coalition he is focusing on his day job but said: "we've got a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight."

  • Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

    As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'" Rhodes told his fellow far-right extremists in a message on Jan. 6, 2021. The riot was the opportunity the Oath Keepers had been preparing for, prosecutors in Rhodes' criminal trial say.

  • Musk Fires More Twitter Sales Workers After ‘Hardcore’ Purge

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk laid off more Twitter Inc. workers from the sales side of the social network’s business beginning late on Sunday, further trimming a staff that had already been decimated by cuts and resignations.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentUS Stocks Pare

  • Manhattan Prosecutors Again Consider a Path Toward Charging Trump

    NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney’s office has moved to jump-start its criminal investigation into Donald Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter, seeking to breathe new life into an inquiry that once seemed to have reached a dead end. Under the new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, the prosecutors have returned to the long-running investigation's original focus: a hush-money payment to a porn star who said she had an affair with Trump. The district attorney’s office first

  • Naomi Biden's Two Wedding Looks Were Nods to Both Joe and Jill Biden

    And maybe J.Lo, too?

  • Tihipko's Dneprometiz to issue $5 million in bonds to fund purchase of equipment from Italy, Spain

    Dneprometiz, the largest manufacturer of hardware products in Ukraine, plans to issue five series of bonds in total worth $5 million to buy equipment abroad for zinc-aluminum coated wire production, the Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported.

  • Todd, Julie Chrisley await sentence for federal charges

    The couple was convicted in June of bank fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors are pushing for lengthy sentences, while the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars' attorneys requested a new trial.

  • Why didn’t 49ers just practice in Mexico City?

    Why didn't the #49ers just practice in Mexico City?

  • McCarthy says he will oust Ilhan Omar and others from committee assignments

    McCarthy says he will oust Ilhan Omar and others from committee assignments

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Chaos’: McCarthy as Speaker ‘Will Adhere to the Wishes’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Schiff Says

    "He is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator," the congressman said

  • Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker

    Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the vote count for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) nomination in 2019. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has a math problem. He won the House GOP’s nomination to be Speaker this week in a 188-31 vote. But far more GOP members voted against him than he can…

  • An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede

    The Republican Maricopa County election official has stood by the results as Kari Lake and others point to long lines and issues with ballot printers.

  • Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms as Trump takes a hit, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

    The number of Democratic voters who believe Joe Biden could win in 2024 jumped to 71%, up double digits from the 60% who said that in an August poll.

  • Iran intensifies crackdown in Kurdish area; rights group says four killed

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers have stepped up suppression of persistent anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish region, deploying troops and killing at least four demonstrators on Sunday, social media posts and rights groups said. Nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September in the custody of morality police, have been at their most intense in the areas where the majority of Iran's 10 million Kurds live. Videos on social media, unverifiable by Reuters, showed a convoy of military vehicles with heavily armed troops, purportedly in the western city of Mahabad.

  • Former VP Pence 1-on-1

    Mike Pence reveals new details in interview with Matt Smith