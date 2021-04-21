Prosecution says Monroe man stabbed his roommate 5 times, but defense says he acted in self-defense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 21—Peyton McFarland stabbed his roommate at their home in Monroe multiple times with a knife attached to a battle ax, with one strike hitting the aorta causing the fatal wound, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Jon Marshall told a jury Tuesday during trial opening statements.

But McFarland's defense attorney says the man acted in self-defense when confronted by his much larger and angry roommate Christopher Hacker.

The 21-year old was arrested on May 31, 2020, a day after the slaying of Hacker and charged with murder and felonious assault. McFarland's trial began Monday with jury selection in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday and that jury visited the Sands Avenue house where the stabbing happened Tuesday morning.

"This defendant made a choice, he chose violence and and Christopher Hacker paid for it with his life," Marshall said, adding McFarland told police and others that he attacked and stabbed Hacker.

But defense attorney Frank Schiavone IV told the jury Hacker, who was the boyfriend of McFarland's sister, became upset over dirty dishes and pounded on McFarland's bedroom door where he was playing video games. Then he "lured" McFarland out into a narrow hallway that had only one way in or out.

"Chris Hacker towered over Peyton and scared him," Schiavone said. And McFarland defended himself.

The defense attorney said McFarland had the knife portion of an "elaborate weapon" and Hacker was in possession of the ax portion during the fight.

Schiavone noted Hacker did not die at the house and walked to the neighbors and to the ambulance to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown where he was pronounced dead.

Dr. Lee Lehman, chief forensic pathologist at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office testified an autopsy revealed one of the wounds, about 6 1/2 inches, hit Hacker's aorta.

"It was a fatal wound, " Lehman said. Hacker had four other stab wounds, including another on his back and on the palm of a hand.

Neighbors Jennifer and David Johnson testified they tried to help Hacker when he walked through the yard bloody and holding a towel over his shoulder.

Jennifer Johnson said she heard Hacker yell out "Peyton help" while she was watering flowers. She went inside to call 911. Her husband came outside to try to aid Hacker who was on the porch.

Johnson said Hacker was able to get on to the gurney will very little assistance, "so we all thought he was going to be alright."

David Johnson said Hacker told him the fight was about dishes not being washed and changing the password to the internet.

Monroe Police Officer Dan Pratt transported McFarland from the scene to the Butler County Jail. During the car ride, Pratt testified McFarland said "I (expletive) up."

The trial is scheduled to last through the week.

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: Growing doubts over chip fat biofuel

    A new study questions the sustainability of used cooking oil imports into Europe to make biodiesel.

  • Astronauts prepare for launch to International Space Station

    Launch will mark SpaceX's third piloted flight to orbit and the first with a "used" Crew Dragon ferry ship.

  • U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

    Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, has been seeking regulatory authorization to make the J&J vaccine there. It stopped production at the plant recently, saying the FDA had asked it to do so after an inspection.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Joe Biden orders immigration authorities not to use 'inhumane' terms like 'illegal alien'

    The Biden administration has instructed immigration agencies to stop using terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation”, as part of efforts to build a more “humane” system for those attempting to enter the US. President Joe Biden is reportedly keen to use language that will lower the temperature surrounding the immigration debate, which he believes was heightened under Donald Trump. “Alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will become “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to the Washington Post, which has seen memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Legal advocates for immigrants have called the “outdated” terms archaic and dehumanising.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • NASA’s helicopter flight on Mars made history. Here’s how Kansas City’s Garmin helped

    “You get kind of a thrill when you see somebody use one out in the wild,” said one Garmin engineer. “But for NASA to pick one up and shoot it into space and put it on Mars, that’s a little bit bigger thrill.”

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator