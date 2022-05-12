Prosecution says Warren County woman appreciated 'wrongfulness' in child stabbing

May 12—A Deerfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing a 3-year old in the neighbor's driveway in March 2021 understood and appreciated the wrongfulness of her actions, according to a psychologist testifying in her trial.

Xiaoyan Zhu, 47, was in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for a bench trial before Judge Donald E. Oda II. Zhu was indicted in April 2021 on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault. She allegedly used a ceramic knife to stab a boy, now 4, in the child's driveway on March 4, 2021 as he was outside with his brother waiting for the school bus in their Charleston Park subdivision.

The incident was reported by Zhu's daughter during an online Mason classroom session to a teacher, who then called 911. During testimony by Deputy Trent Barker, Zhu's daughter told her teacher that she thought her mom stabbed someone.

The boy's mother said she heard screaming and saw her next door neighbor standing on her driveway and stabbing her son.

During opening statements, Assistant Prosecutor Travis Vieux said Zhu showed a rational thought plan and said the inability to control one's behavior is not a defense under Ohio law. He urged the court to find her guilty of the charges.

Defense Attorney Nicholas Graman said the court must find her not guilty by reason of insanity. He noted that all three doctors who have examined Zhu said she suffers from severed mental illness and did not appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions. Graman said Zhu did not flee, conceal the knife, and was compliant with police. He said Zhu was penalized from being compliant.

During testimony, the boy's mother said the boy went outside with his brother to wait for the school bus in the driveway as she assisted getting her daughter ready for school. As the boys were outside, the mother heard one of the boys asked Zhu what she was doing. When the mother rushed to the door to see what was going on, she saw Zhu standing over the child who was on his hands and knees with the knife in her hands.

The boy gets up and runs to his mother, and the mother told Zhu to stay where she was at and got between Zhu and her children before telling the children to get inside. After the kids get inside, the mother makes call to 911.

The mother went inside to check on her son's injuries and took the slashed jacket off and found his entire back was soaked with blood. She found two stab wounds and medics found a third stab wound to the neck.

Barker said when he arrived with another deputy, Zhu walks toward Barker and tells him, "I hurt the kid." Barker sees blood and a cut on her hand.

He said Zhu was compliant with him to get in the cruiser and with medics. There was a moment where Zhu screamed at him telling him not to take her out of the cruiser because she was "very dangerous."

Dr. Kara Marciani, one of three psychologists who examined Zhu, was told that she saw strangers outside of her home, became concerned and grabbed a knife. Marciani said Zhu told her she stopped when the boy's mother confronted her.

She said Zhu told her about going to her husband that she hurt the child and gave him the knife. Marciani said Zhu's husband returned the knife to the driveway.

Marciani agreed with the other psychologists that Zhu has a severe mental disease but at the time of the incident, she knew and appreciated the wrongfulness of her actions. She also testified that Zhu had attempted to commit suicide the previous November.

The bench trial is scheduled to run through Friday.