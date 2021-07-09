Prosecution wants to combine trials of men charged in Audubon Avenue fatal shootings

Jul. 9—Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel has requested the defendants in the 2019 triple homicide on Audubon Avenue be tried at the same time.

Kuegel filed a motion last week to try Cylar L. Shemwell, 34, and Arnett B. Baines, 33, during the same proceeding trial. Baines is set for trial in November but Shemwell does not currently have a trial date.

Baines and Shemwell were charged with murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 17, 2019 deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All three died after being shot in the head at Sowders' home on Audubon Avenue in an incident partially caught on the home's surveillance cameras.

A fourth person, Carmen Vanegas, was also shot in the head but survived.

Shemwell's court file says prosecutors made a plea offer to Shemwell, which he rejected.

The file includes some additional details about Shemwell's alleged role in the shooting. In a "bill of particulars" the defense requested to supplement the indictments against Shemwell, Kuegel wrote Shemwell had lived at the residence prior to the shooting.

Video footage from the surveillance cameras shows Baines and Shemwell entering the home at 10:03 a.m. on Jan. 17, the document says. "Shemwell is observed with a holstered handgun on his right side," the document says. "Shemwell sits on a stool, blocking the only exit from the basement," Kuegel wrote in the bill of particulars.

Shemwell had "no reaction" when Sowders was shot and watched as the others were shot as well, the document says. Baines and Shemwell left the home from different doors, and Shemwell "made no attempt to contact police or seek medical aid for the residents at the house where he had been residing," Kuegel wrote.

Business camera footage shows Baines and Shemwell together on West Ninth Street after the shooting and together at different locations throughout the day, Kuegel wrote. At one point, cameras see Shemwell entering a barbershop to get a haircut.

"Cylar Shemwell assisted Arnett Baines, giving him access to the residence, guarding the escape route from the basement, fleeing the scene, assisted in destroying evidence by attempting to alter his appearance, and failing to notify police of the crime he had observed, his friends being executed by Arnett Baines," Kuegel wrote.

Both Shemwell and Baines face the possibility of receiving the death penalty if found guilty at trial.

If Kuegel's motion to join the trials is approved, both Shemwell and Baines would be tried in November.

"The Commonwealth's case, if the trials proceed separately, will be similar in content, and officers from the Owensboro Police Department will be testifying in all cases," Kuegel wrote. "... The defendants' interest in receiving a fair trial will not be prejudiced since the facts of the case supporting the allegations at a joint trial would be the same or similar in separate trials."

Trying Shemwell and Baines together would be "judicial economy," and would be an efficient use of time for the officers who would otherwise have to testify at two trials, Kuegel wrote.

Trying Baines and Shemell together would "promote reliability and consistence of the judicial process which may benefit both defendants, since the jury will be presented the case in its entirety" rather than hearing an "incomplete presentation of the facts" relating to just the defendant on trial, Kuegel wrote.

In her response, Leigh Jackson, head of the Owensboro public defender law office, said Kuegel filed his motion on July 2, a Friday, "and set the motion for hearing less than three business days, in fact, less than one full business day after filing." Jackson requested a hearing on the motion be postponed so the defense could prepare a response.

Baines and Shemwell are currently set for hearings on July 22.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

