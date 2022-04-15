Prosecution wants new expert to evaluate former Frederick pediatrician

Apr. 15—A former Frederick pediatrician accused of sexually abusing minors won't have his mental competency evaluated by an expert the state chose.

Ernesto Cesar Torres, 71, is charged with 98 counts of sexual offenses against numerous minors alleged to have spanned decades. There are also 61 charges, mostly sexual offenses, filed against Torres in another case.

In a third case, Torres was found guilty of fourth-degree sex offense in 2019, but the case has been appealed. Torres is being held in a hospital under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Health.

Torres was found not competent to stand trial in July 2021 after two psychiatrists testified to alleged delusions Torres has of an "evil black witch." Torres reportedly believes a witch came out of a painting in his home and took hold of his life, according to previous court testimony.

He was also found not competent in April 2020. A defendant whose competency is called into question can be reevaluated.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office recently sought to have another expert evaluate Torres, but the request was shot down by Judge Julie Stevenson Solt Thursday.

Chief Counsel Joyce King argued in court for an independent expert to interview Torres and offer an opinion to determine competency. He has already been evaluated by three doctors, Solt noted.

Defense attorney Margaret Teahan took issue with the state seeking an expert who works outside the Maryland Department of Health. She pointed out Torres complied with previous evaluations from department of health psychiatrists. Teahan said forcing Torres to undergo another evaluation by the state-retained expert would violate his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

"The state is not satisfied with the current finding," Teahan alleged.

Solt questioned whether the opinion of a fourth expert would lead them down a different road. The judge denied the state's request.

Solt granted the defense's protective order to keep the state-retained expert from interviewing Torres. She said the state would be able to have their expert offer an opinion at an upcoming hearing without interviewing Torres.

The next competency hearing is set for June.

