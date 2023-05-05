Prosecution wraps up questioning in 7-11 murder trial

May 4—GOSHEN — The prosecution wrapped up its line of questioning Thursday evening in a murder trial in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Defense attorneys for Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano have not indicated if the teens will testify.

Chavarria and Briano, both 16 at the time of the shooting, are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen, at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road April 23, 2022.

On that day Chavarria and Briano went to the gas station and parked next to them was Garcia's partner, Fabiola Sanchez. Garcia was inside the gas station waiting to check out when surveillance footage confirms Briano went into the gas station and wandered for a brief time and then went back out to the car. Briano then went back out to the car, opened the passenger's door and got something out, then went back to the driver's side and sat down. The passenger door, with Chavarria seated there, remained open.

With groceries in hand, surveillance cameras show Garcia appearing to notice something that draws his attention and begin toward that car instead of his own. Chavarria, the passenger, is seen in the footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand and bringing something else to it. Garcia is seen dropping his bags and lunging at Chavarria and the two begin a physical struggle. At that point, Briano also brings out a gun, and shortly after, Garcia begins running away and is shot.

Bystanders attempted to administer first aid, and Garcia was taken by medics to a hospital in South Bend but did not survive due to internal bleeding.

DARIUS THOMAS SENTENCED

Another gas station shooter was sentenced to a total of 73 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections Thursday.

28-year-old Darius Thomas was found guilty of the murder by a jury April 6.

The charge stems from a Feb. 5, 2021 shooting at the Marathon Gas Station, 1226 S. Main St., Elkhart, where Thomas shot and killed Shamar Barnes, 19, who according to witness testimony, was simply trying to let Thomas know he'd dropped a COVID mask outside his car. Thomas had told the jury that the incident occurred because he was fearful while being approached.

On Thursday, ahead of his sentencing, Thomas spoke briefly, and claiming responsibility for his actions.

"I understand where I went wrong," he said. "There are no words that can bring Shamar back."

He told the court he didn't intend to commit a murder, and apologized to Barnes's family.

"I understand that I do need to be punished — I won't even ask for leniency, but I would like to say I'm not guilty of murder," he continued. "I understand where the prosecution may feel as though I'm evil... I'm not an evil person. I'm a normal person just like anybody else. I made an irrational decision. If I could I would definitely turn back the hands of time."

Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said while he may disagree with Thomas on how he views the definition of murder, he found the statements mitigating, specifically his comments to the family.

Still, Thomas was sentenced to 55 years, with an enhancement of eight years, and a firearm enhancement of 10 years, for a total of 73 years at the IDOC.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News.