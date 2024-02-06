Prosecutor adds charges against former Benson, Minnesota, second-grade teacher

Feb. 6—BENSON

— A former Benson elementary school instructor now faces 10 felony charges of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint Jan. 25, 2024, adding seven new felony charges against Roger Joseph Ebnet, 61, of Morris, formerly of Benson.

The initial investigation

by the Benson Police Department led to the filing Dec. 5, 2022,

of three felony charges of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. Those charges allege sexual contact with three male juveniles, described in the complaint as ages 7 and 8.

The amended complaint filed in Swift County District Court lists a total of eight alleged victims — the original three observed by police in a video recorded Dec. 1, 2022, and five other males interviewed by law enforcement after the initial case filing. One of the five, now an adult, contacted police the day after learning of Ebnet's arrest.

The adult told an investigator with the Benson Police Department in a later interview that he had been a victim of criminal sexual touching by the defendant while he was an elementary student during the 1993-1994 school year, according to allegations in the amended complaint.

Identified as Victim A, the man said he experienced a "whirlwind of emotions" on learning of Ebnet's arrest and "regrets not speaking out sooner," according to the amended complaint.

The other four alleged victims specified in the amended complaint are currently of juvenile age, ranging from 9 to 15. In interviews, they described alleged criminal sexual contact — the defendant touching them or placing their hands on him — when they were his students during the 2014-15, 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years.

Ebnet was employed as a second-grade teacher during all the time periods referenced in the charges, according to the complaint.

The investigation that led to the original charges began when a parent in Ebnet's second-grade classroom contacted the school resource officer. Officer Paula Wilson placed a video camera in the defendant's classroom.

The video is described in the complaint as showing the three minor males seated between the defendant's legs separately and at various times. The complaint states that Ebnet appears to have the children close their eyes and face away from him.

He is observed in the video placing the boys' hands behind their backs and under his own groin area as he moves behind them, according to the complaint.

The court previously approved a change of venue to Meeker County. It also approved a restrictive order making most exhibits in the case confidential prior to trial in order to protect the child victims' identities.

Ebnet, who has been free on bond, is scheduled to return to court on March 1 for a motion hearing. A jury trial is scheduled from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1 in Meeker County District Court. Meeker County Attorney Brandi Schiefelbein is serving as special prosecutor for the case.