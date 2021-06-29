Prosecutor alleges Rio Arriba County sheriff violated conditions of release

Jun. 28—State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood on Monday denied a prosecution motion that asked her to jail Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan or put him on an ankle bracelet while two criminal cases against him are pending.

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said during a status hearing Lujan had violated his conditions of release by trying to intimidate two witnesses in one of the cases by ordering one of his deputies to ask State Police to investigate witnesses for allegedly committing perjury in recent trial, which ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Reeb said state police and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office told her they have no intention of investigating the two witnesses — both former deputies employed by Lujan — but the prosecutor said she intends to see Lujan is investigated for his actions surrounding the case, which she has said she intends to retry.

"I don't understand why this is happening and how an elected sheriff is able to basically direct an investigation on his own case," Reeb said. "... Now I'll have to open an investigation of whether he is retaliating against witnesses."

Lujan is the defendant in two criminal cases, both involving his friend, former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon.

In one case, Lujan was charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in connection to accusations he showed up drunk at a crime scene and attempted to take over an investigation from city police at Chacon's home in Española in March 2020.

Ellenwood presided over a jury trial in the other case earlier this month. Lujan faced felony charges of bribing or threatening or intimidating a witness and harboring a felon in connection to a 2017 incident, in which he was accused of helping Chacon evade police after Chacon led officers on a high-speed chase.

Reeb, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney and a special prosecutor for both cases against the sheriff, recently filed a motion asking both cases be moved out of Rio Arriba County to Santa Fe County, based in part on what she said was Lujan's undue influence over potential jurors in his role as sheriff.

State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid agreed recently to move the case. Ellenwood scheduled a hearing in the case over which she is presiding for July.

Reeb said state police told her the agency had received a request from one of Lujan's current deputies, asking for the investigation of two of Lujan's former deputies for allegedly perjuring themselves during his recent trial in Tierra Amarilla.

The prosecutor said the alleged perjury — an inconsistency in the two witnesses' statements — is an issue that goes to the witnesses' credibility, adding it should be addressed at trial and not through a criminal investigation requested by Lujan.

"This is a direct attempt to influence my witnesses and to scare them," Reeb said, adding she was not accusing Lujan of having had direct contact with the witnesses but of violating the law and the spirit of the conditions of his release by attempting to contact witnesses through a third party, the state police.

"At some point, somebody has to say 'Enough is enough, you are not in charge here,' " Reeb said, referring to Lujan.

Lujan's attorney Jason Bowles asked the judge to deny Reeb's motion, arguing the state had not presented any proof Lujan had violated his conditions of release. Bowles said the state sent him a proposed plea agreement in the case Monday, but Lujan did not accept the offer.

In denying Reeb's motion, Ellenwood noted Bowles had said Lujan would "maintain himself in a professional manner."

"I am concerned by Ms. Reeb's allegation," the judge said. "She brings it to me as an officer of the court so I have no reason to disbelieve her, even though there is no evidence in front of me."

Ellenwood ordered the sheriff not to become involve in "any kind of investigation which would relate to his case in any manner or any witnesses relating to this case."

She said if any other incidents come up, she will consider putting Lujan on electronic monitoring or in jail.

"I hope we don't get there," she added, "but actually, Mr. Lujan, that's in your hands. ... So please do not violate any other conditions of your release."