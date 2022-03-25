New prosecutor allowed in case against former bus driver

Mar. 25—An order by 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee allows the Texas Attorney General to appoint an attorney from that office in the case of an Athens bus driver involved in a fatal crash with a train three years ago.

A motion was filed March 17 to appoint a District Attorney Pro-tem in the case of John Paul Stevens, now 81. The request was granted Monday.

Stevens was taking students home in an Athens ISD bus Jan. 25, 2019 when he stopped at a crossing then proceeded into the path of a Union Pacific train, traveling east.

The impact killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla, an Athens Middle School student. Joselyne Torres, 9, a Central Athens Elementary student sustained non-fatal injuries, and was trapped in the bus.

Stevens faces charges of criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child. Criminal negligent homicide is a state jail felony.

Stevens was indicted in May 2019. A status hearing was conducted Feb. 28, 2022. The result of the hearing was an order for a new deposition being set for 9 a.m. April 5 involving the Union Pacific Engineer and Conductor, Roger Johnson and Robert Ray, who were operating the train at the time of the crash.