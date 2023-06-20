Prosecutor: Amberley officer 'put himself in harm's way,' will not be charged in shooting

The Amberley Village police officer who fatally shot a bank robbery suspect who police say was pointing a gun at another officer showed “professionalism and courage” in recognizing and addressing a dangerous threat, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

In a news release Tuesday, Powers also said no charges will be filed against the officer in connection with the May 22 shooting. The officer’s name was not released.

She called the officer’s response “a shining example of effective use of force.”

“Knowing the suspect was armed,” Powers said, “this officer put himself in harm’s way to protect citizens and fellow officers.”

Still image from surveillance video of the robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Reading on May 22.

The robbery started at about 1:30 p.m. on May 22 when, officials said, Michael Craddock walked into the Fifth Third Bank in Reading, pointed a revolver at a teller, jumped the counter and ordered the teller to open the safe. Craddock fled in a vehicle with more than $100,000, authorities said.

Police quickly determined that the vehicle was associated with the 32-year-old Craddock and found it parked behind his home on Third Street in Reading, about half a mile from the bank.

Reading police requested mutual aid, and officers from several agencies, including Amberley Village, responded and “took tactical positions around the home,” according to the news release.

Using a loudspeaker, police told Craddock to exit the home empty handed. Craddock walked out, screaming profanities at police, and “raised a firearm in the direction of” a Reading police officer who was issuing commands, the news release said.

The Amberley Village officer fired one shot, striking Craddock in the torso, the news release states. Craddock then retreated into the home.

When members of the Hamilton County Police Association SWAT entered the home, they found Craddock dead. Officers also found was a Taurus .38 revolver and the cash from the bank.

Two days before the robbery, court documents say, Craddock stole items from a Blue Ash Kroger. As he was fleeing, the documents say, he tried to run over several Kroger employees before ramming his vehicle into the building.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: No charges against Amberley officer in shooting of Michael Craddock