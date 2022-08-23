Prosecutor to make announcement in Rayshard Brooks shooting case

The prosecutor in charge of the Rayshard Brooks shooting is expected to make an announcement in the case on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. according to a release. His office did not specify what the announcement will be.

Brooks was killed on June 12, 2020 after he fell asleep in a car in a Wendy’s drive-through parking lot. When officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan confronted him, he grabbed Brosnan’s taser and tried to run away. Rolfe ran after Brooks and shot him after police say Brooks’ pointed the taser at Rolfe’s head.

Rolfe was subsequently charged with eleven crimes including felony murder, aggravated assault and more. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Skandalakis took the case over in 2021 from previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. Howard’s successor, Fani Willis, basically disqualified herself for a conflict of interest, and the attorney general appointed Skandalakis to take over.

In June 2022 two years after Brooks’ death, Skandalakis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne that he has three options when it comes to handling the two officers’ cases, one of which is not to move forward with prosecuting the officers at all.

He said the other two options are presenting formal charges in the form of an indictment against one or both officers for a vote by a criminal grand jury. The other is to seek a special grand jury which would investigate and could recommend whether to send the case to a criminal grand jury for consideration of charges.

“Any time you have a death involved, there are a lot of emotions involved, and then you have the complication here, the complications of race and police officers being involved. so we understand the magnitude of this case,” Skandalakis said in June. “I can’t control the facts in this case. I can’t make everybody happy, and when you try to make everybody happy, no one is happy.”

