Prosecutor announces list of charges in death of Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema in Indy

Shamar Duncan, 22, is facing one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Meridian Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Simmie Poetsema, 26, died in the shooting after suffering a single gunshot wound to the back his head outside the Hampton Inn hotel. Two other Dutch soldiers were hurt in the shooting, but their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Netherlands Department of Defense.

Investigators used statements from the group of Dutch soldiers and other witnesses, video from a bystander and surveillance video to identify Duncan as the suspect in the deadly shooting, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

As they walked back to their hotel after a night out in downtown Indianapolis, the group of Dutch soldiers may have been antagonized by Duncan’s group, leading to a fight between the two groups followed by the deadly shooting, according to investigators.

Duncan’s group was "looking for trouble,” a witness not tied to either group told police.

The witness watched as Duncan’s group crossed Meridian Street near the IndyStar building and shoved a man in one group, which walked away. Duncan’s group then got into a second altercation, this one with Postsema and the other Dutch soldiers.

The witness stated he saw "one of the males who were causing problems" get knocked to the ground, according to the affidavit. One of the men in Duncan's group then stated, “I’m going to go get a strap," the witness told investigators.

The two groups separated as Duncan's group went back to their pickup and the group of Dutch soldiers walked to the front of their hotel. The truck started to drive off then made a U-turn in front of the IndyStar building, accelerated to the front of the hotel and turned on its flashers.

The witness heard gunshots then saw the pickup speed north on Meridian Street, he told police.

Investigators found several shell casings in the street as well as blood, bullet fragments and broken glass on the sidewalk in front of the Hampton Inn. A bloody trail led from the entrance of the hotel to an office area inside. Police also found bloody towels and clothing inside.

Detectives interviewed a man who said he was driving the pickup the night of the shooting.

Someone brushed up against someone in his group, then pushing and shoving began and a person in his group ended up on the ground before he and his friends ran back to their vehicle, he told police.

Someone in his group said they left their phone behind, so he stopped the pickup, then heard gunshots.

"Shamar was shooting," the man told police according to the affidavit.

The Dutch soldiers were visiting Indianapolis on a day off from training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southeast Indiana.

Poetsema and the two soldiers injured in the shooting are members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, according to the country’s defense department.

Poetsema was known by his peers as someone who wanted to help others. His remains, the two commandos who were injured in the shooting and the rest of the unit will return to the Netherlands this week, according to a Dutch official.

