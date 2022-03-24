Prosecutor announces 'maximum allowable sentence' handed down

Mar. 23—GALLIPOLIS — On Wednesday, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced Telicia J. McClelland, age 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to the maximum allowable sentence under Ohio law by Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans.

McClelland received a mandatory minimum sentence of 11 years and a maximum period of 16.5 years for her conviction of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the first degree.

According to a news release from Holdren, "On May 5, 2021, McClelland was stopped by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for various traffic violations. Upon approaching McClelland's vehicle, troopers noticed the odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and observed marijuana in the center cup holder and floorboard. Following a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and 894.6 grams of Methamphetamine that McClelland was trafficking from Dayton, Ohio to Charleston, West Virginia. McClelland was arrested at the scene."

"I truly appreciate the tireless work that our law enforcement officers perform daily to keep us safe," stated Holdren. "On behalf of my office, we would like to thank these attentive troopers that were able to seize a large amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm from our roadways."

Information provided by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.