Prosecutor asks commissioners for funding to fight rising crime wave

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop says his office will continue to try to “play catch up” with the crime wave that is “sweeping through” the county even though he does not expect additional staff to handle the work. The prosecutor’s office was one of four general fund operations that had their proposed 2023 budgets reviewed during the commissioners’ regular meeting on Thursday.

Bishop’s request for just under $1.8 million for 2023 includes restoration of federal Victims of Crime Act funding for the local victim’s assistance program, replacement of one staff attorney and the addition of another, and a 3% increase in the salary line item. He said he currently has “6½” attorneys to handle the current level of 1,400 case intakes per year and needs 10 to get ahead of the crime wave.

“We had days, back in the day, when we were reducing crime and actually seeing reductions in major crimes. That’s not happening these days. Crime is increasing. It’s becoming much more violent,” Bishop said.

Bishop said his office recently took measures in conjunction with Mansfield Police Department and the METRICH Enforcement Unit to begin a new initiative to address the gang problem in Richland County. He also said the economy, with the desperation it has put on people, has not helped matters and that the opioid epidemic has continued to thrive both locally and nationwide.

Staff want to know they are 'getting justice for people'

Bishop has made several requests over the past year for more funds to hire more people or for employee pay raises to keep staff from leaving. He told the board on Thursday that employees today want flexibility, respect, meaningful employment and to be paid what they are worth.

“The meaningful employment comes from felonious assault, sexual assault, the homicides, the burglaries where they can feel like they’re getting justice for people — feel like they’re making a difference in helping people put their lives back together,” Bishop said. “That’s difficult to do when you consider that approximately 67% of our cases are drug related and the legislature, in their infinite wisdom has seen fit to take all the teeth out of criminal prosecution of drug cases. There has to be accountability.”

Bishop said he appreciates the consideration commissioners have given to his budget request and will try to do the best with what his office is given.

During the review of the Building Department budget, commissioners learned that Huron County is ending its contract for services when it expires at the end of the year.

Director Kara Russell said that while Huron County represents 15% of the department’s income, one-third of the revenue comes from commercial and residential permits from Richland County and that the department still has contracts with Crawford, Wyandot and Seneca counties. She also pointed out that professional and financial organizations are predicting a 5 to 10% increase in commercial construction in 2023 and that she is considering raising fees, which has not been done in five years, to help with the cost of doing business.

Building Department requests 8.7% budget increase

Russell said she hopes the loss of Huron County will give her more time for outreach and meet with economic development and builders associations. “After thinking about how the department has been over the past few years, especially with COVID, it’s hurt the department in that people don’t know us and that they can call us and that we’re here to help them,” she explained.

Russell’s’ budget request for 2023 is $849,711, which is 8.7% more than the 2022 request.

Commissioners also reviewed proposed 2023 budgets for Job and Family Services and the Child Support Enforcement Agency, which in general had no major changes.

JFS is asking for just over $13 million for general operations, Youth and Family Council, and county Workforce Investment Opportunity Act programs, which is a 1% increase over last year at this time. CSEA has proposed a budget of just over $2 million, which is a 6.2% increase.

Commissioners also approved the creation of a fiscal officer position at JFS that will be responsible for payroll, personnel and budgeting and will report to agency business manager Carmen Torrence. Commissioner Darrell Banks said the person hired could replace Torrence when she decides to retire.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County prosecutor asks for funds to fight rising crime wave