Prosecutor asks for more time on Introcaso plea deal

Sep. 23—Nearly finalized two weeks ago, a plea deal for former judge Julie A. Introcaso seems to be in trouble, after the prosecutor in the case told a judge Thursday he needs more time before scheduling a hearing to unveil any deal.

Also during the brief video-conference hearing on Thursday, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple said he could not move the final hearing on the plea bargain to Manchester, as he had agreed two weeks ago. He said it would be too cumbersome to transport the Nashua court staff for a single hearing.

The change in tone came after parents whose cases went before Introcaso voiced mounting frustrations over the handling of the case. A former family court judge in Nashua, Introcaso, 53, faces multiple charges involving the alteration of documents in a contentious divorce case.

She resigned in February, the day before the Judicial Conduct Committee was scheduled to consider removing her from the bench.

Meanwhile, two state representatives from the Nashua area confirmed they made calls to the prosecutor, Geoffrey Ward, chief of the Attorney General's Criminal Bureau, on behalf of their constituents.

"Having more attention on this situation will assist in increased accountability," state Rep. Susan Homola, R-Hollis, wrote in a text to a reporter.

The tone during the Thursday status conference was in stark contrast to one held two weeks earlier. On Sept. 7, Ward and Introcaso's attorney, former Attorney General Michael Delaney, jointly presented a deal that would have Introcaso accept misdemeanor convictions and the state drop felony charges.

"I need a little more time on my end," Ward said Thursday. A stern-faced Delaney did not object to the request. Ward can't talk about the case because it is an ongoing criminal matter, said Kate Giaquinto, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella.

Meanwhile, the parents told the Union Leader that they were not able to log in Thursday and monitor the hearing. The court system provided three telephone numbers with log-ins and passwords, and none worked, said Dana Albrecht.

"It's atrocious we were denied access to the hearing. We did everything in our power (to join)," Albrecht said.

Robin Partello, whose complaint prompted the investigation against Introcaso, said she's surprised Ward is asking for more time.

"We're going on six months now. If they want to reach a plea deal, what is taking so long?" she said.

She said pressure from her and about a half dozen parents may have been a factor. They showed up at the last hearing and ordered a transcript when Temple conferred in hushed tones with the two lawyers during a bench conference.

And Partello has tried unsuccessfully to be named as a victim in the case, which would give her rights that include notice to the hearing and the ability to speak before Temple issues a sentence.

Another state representative to contact Ward was Kat McGhee, D-Hollis. She told the Union Leader she had done so at the request of a constituent. McGhee said Ward spent a lot of time with her explaining the case.

"They want to make sure the charges stick," McGhee said of her constituents. "I don't think they're wrong that the charges against the judge are justified."

But she said the outcome her constituent wants — a felony conviction that would prevent Introcaso from owning firearms — would not result in a desired outcome. Her constituent fears what may happen if Introcaso is allowed to keep her guns.

State law usually prohibits possession of a firearm by a felon, but not in this case, according to McGhee. State law prohibits firearm possession by a felon convicted of a crime against a person or property, or a drug crime.

Introcaso is charged with tampering with public records and falsifying of evidence. She allegedly took White Out to court records to obscure her appointment of a close friend as a guardian ad litem in a contentious divorce case.

Parents have said that state Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, has become involved in the case. Avard would not speak to a reporter, saying it would be very inappropriate to do so while the case is pending.