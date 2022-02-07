Prosecutor asks TN Bureau of Investigation to examine 2 inmate deaths in Rutherford County

District attorney general Jennings Jones confirmed Monday morning he asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate two Rutherford County inmate deaths over weekend.

"That's standard procedure," Jones said, "because they were deaths that occurred in custody."

Jones also said it's appropriate that the outside agency should investigate what happened.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called Jones twice to notify him about each inmate death at the Adult Detention Center. The prosecutor said he was unaware of the cause of the deaths or if families of the inmates had been notified.

"The investigation itself will determine the cause and manner of death," Jones said.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland also confirmed that the TBI is aware of the circumstances.

The Daily News Journal awaits a response from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office about the two inmate deaths after requesting information in an email prior to 9 a.m. Monday (Feb. 7).

The sheriff's office has had previous inmate deaths, including the suicide hanging of Joseph Allen Bauer November 2017.

Deputies more recently have investigated the heroine overdose of an inmate in November 2021. Jail medical staff administered a Narcan medication to revive the inmate.

The jail is overseen by sheriff's Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson, who started his position Nov. 1 after a 30-year career in correctional services in Shelby County in the Memphis area.

Note: This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips and questions by emailing sbroden@dnj.com or calling 615-278-5158. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

The Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Mufreesboro on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The State recently decertified the Rutherford County jail.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TN Bureau of Investigation examines 2 Rutherford County inmate deaths