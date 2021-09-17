Prosecutor’s attempt to get accused hitman’s prior testimony admitted at trial held up by judge’s ruling

There’s no question who’s expected to be the star witness at a murder-for-hire trial set to begin later this month in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

The question is whether testimony from the witness — accused hitman Richard Stoner — will actually be heard by jurors at the trial of the man charged with hiring him.

Circuit Judge James Lewis told prosecutors they’ll have to wait until the trial begins, and Stoner is called to testify, before he’ll decide if transcripts of Stoner’s previous testimony will be allowed into evidence.

Stoner was arrested in 2018 and reportedly told investigators that Christopher Schmidt hired him to kill Schmidt’s ex-wife, Lois Schmidt. Stoner later pleaded guilty to multiple murder charges and agreed to testify against Schmidt in exchange for a prosecutor’s promise not to seek the death penalty.

But now that capital punishment has been abolished in Virginia, Stoner is no longer cooperating and recently was allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas to multiple murder charges.

Schmidt’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 27. Now that Stoner is invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, prosecutors want to admit his previous testimony into evidence. Without it, their case falls apart, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Janee Joslin told Circuit Judge James Lewis at a hearing that began Wednesday and was continued on Friday.

Joslin asked the judge to make a ruling before the trial begins because if prosecutors start their case and are unable to get Stoner to testify — or get his previous testimony admitted — they won’t be able to go forward. The double jeopardy rule would then prevent them from trying the case again, she said.

But Lewis said Friday he agrees with defense attorney James Broccoletti that case law clearly states he has to make that decision at trial.

Schmidt faces multiple charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, and conspiracy. His trial is expected to last two weeks.

Christopher Schmidt and Lois Schmidt had divorced and were fighting over custody of their infant daughter when Lois Schmidt was killed in 2004 at a Virginia Beach home she shared with her parents and son. Jonathan Vetrano was Lois Schmidt’s child from a previous marriage.

Stoner was arrested in 2018. Investigators said Stoner told them Christopher Schmidt only hired him to kill Lois Schmidt but he ended up killing the boy, too, because he wanted to spare him from living with the trauma of seeing his mother murdered.

Lois Schmidt’s brother and two of the family’s dogs also were shot, with the brother and one dog surviving.

