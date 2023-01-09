Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in missing Cohasset woman's home

Brian Walshe, 47, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy District Court judge at his arraignment Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He is accused of withholding information from police trying to find his wife, Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

QUINCY − The husband of a missing Cohasset woman accused of misleading investigators violated his bail on previous charges when he withheld information from police trying to find his wife, and a bloody knife was found in their home, a prosecutor said Monday in Quincy District Court.

Judge Mark Coven set bail at $500,000 cash or $5 million surety for Brian Walshe, 47, the husband of Ana Walshe, who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said blood and a damaged knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway.

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe didn't tell investigators he had spent hundreds of dollars on a tarp and cleaning supplies at a store after his wife disappeared.

Brian Walshe is awaiting sentencing in a federal case, and he is required to report his whereabouts as part of his probation in that case, WCVB reported.

He told officers that he only left the couple's home the day after his wife disappeared to get ice cream for his son, but surveillance video at Home Depot in Rockland showed him buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops and drop cloths and various kinds of tape, WCVB reported.

"He's on surveillance at that time on Jan. 2, even though he said he never left the house," Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said. "Police obtained a search warrant and actually searched the house with crime scene services. During that time, they found blood in the basement. Blood was found in the basement area, as well as a knife, which also contained some blood."

Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member in her Cohasset home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said previously. He said Walshe's cellphone, as well as her credit and debit cards, have been inactive since New Year's Day.

Police initially said she was reported missing Wednesday, simultaneously by Brian Walshe and her employer, Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer. But in court Monday, prosecutors said the employer made the initial missing person report, WCVB reported.

Story continues

"Police were notified around Jan. 4 by her employees in Washington, D.C., that she had not shown up for work on Jan. 4. That was the first time that (police were) notified that she was missing," Beland said.

Walshe is scheduled to return to court next month. His lawyer is Tracey Miner.

Patriot Ledger reporter Peter Blandino contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in missing Cohasset woman's home