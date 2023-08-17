Prosecutor: Brick man who fired at police officer dies of self-inflicted injuries

BRICK - The Brick man who on Monday fired at a police officer and then shot himself has died of his self-inflicted injuries, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

Corey Johnson, 28, succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries at approximately 10:15 p.m. on August 16, Billhimer said, after being in critical condition since the incident Monday.

Around 8:40 a.m. on August 14, Brick Township Police received a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been notified by her Ring doorbell camera that her ex-husband - Johnson - had broken into her residence on Judy Court, Billhimer said.

After receiving the Ring notification, the woman, who was not named, left work and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she arrived at the parking lot of her residence, according to the prosecutor. Johnson, who had exited the home, pulled his motor vehicle in front of hers, blocking her in.

A Brick Township police officer arrived on scene and exited his vehicle, Billhimer said. As he did so, Johnson also got out of his vehicle, firing one shot in the direction of the officer and striking his windshield. The officer was uninjured.

Immediately after, Johnson turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head, Billhimer said. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

