Prosecutor calls man who killed Lansing couple an 'unapologetic murderer'

Harley Owens and Kelsey Coon-Lennon were found dead May 1, 2021, in Lansing.

A man who killed three people in 2021, including a Lansing couple, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Isaiah Gardenhire was sentenced to 50 to 125 years in prison Monday for the fatal shootings of Harley Owens, 39, and his girlfriend, Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29.

"There's not really any other way to say this. Mr. Gardenhire is an unapologetic murderer. He deserves to spend the rest of his days behind bars," said Andrew Stevens, an assistant prosecutor in Ingham County. "That is where he should stay for the rest of his life."

Owens and Coon-Lennon were shot April 28, police said, although their bodies were not found until May 1. They were found dead in a home in the 600 block of Baker Street in Lansing.

Gardenhire declined to say anything during his sentencing hearing. His attorney, Keith Watson, said Gardenhire has taken responsibility for his actions.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk said these two homicides have deeply hurt many people.

"This is absolutely horrific and I have few words that could ever express how horrific this is," Draganchuk said before handing down Gardenhire's sentence. "There's no justification, no rationale — no rational human being could ever justify this."

Stevens read a letter written on behalf of Owens' daughter, which said Owens' death has left the girl "empty and broken."

Owens was an artist and loved drawing, poetry and music, according to his obituary. He had a passion for tattoos and always looked forward to his next one. Owens "loved his friends like family, listened to his music loud, ate his food spicy and washed it down with a Coke."

"He was a darn good cook, loved his Hondas, insisted that his hat, T-shirt and tennis shoes be spotless white and his pants baggy," according to his obituary.

"He was a goofball at heart and never passed up a bonfire with friends or the opportunity to lend a hand or help someone smile."

Coon-Lennon had a 6-year-old son and "was a bright light, a bold, vibrant and an adventurous woman that was always finding the humor in life," according to her obituary.

Michelle Bott, one of Coon-Lennon's friends, said the woman had a good heart and always wanted to make others smile. She was fighting to get back custody of her young son. Coon-Lennon wanted her life back and loved her son, Bott said.

Coon-Lennon's aunt said her niece had been trying hard to turn her life around. She wants justice for her niece and for her to be remembered as a person.

"I ask that this person who can so easily take two lives...is sentenced to the maximum that you can sentence him to," Coon-Lennon's aunt said during the sentencing hearing.

At the time he was charged with the Lansing homicides, Gardenhire was already in custody in connection with the June killing of 13-year-old Adrie Dembowski in Isabella County. Police say he also took two people hostage in an apartment while hiding from police after killing Adrie. He sexually assaulted one of the hostages and robbed both, police said.

Gardenhire is already serving a 75 to 120 year sentence for fatally stabbing Adrie.

His Ingham County sentence will run concurrently — or at the same time — as the Isabella County sentence.

