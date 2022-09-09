Prosecutor: Charges to be dropped man accused in West Chester apartment shooting

Sep. 9—A Cincinnati man charged with felonious assault in the shooting of a 25-year-old woman was defending himself after he was lured to a West Chester Twp. residence to be robbed, according to the attorney.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said initial charges against Courtney Montgomery will be dismissed today.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman called dispatchers to report a woman with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in The Highlands of West Chester on Fountains Boulevard.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to West Chester police.

Within hours, using clues from the suspect's cell phone left at the scene, police had identified a suspect.

Montgomery, 33, of Cincinnati, was arrested in Cincinnati and charged with aggravated robbery in addition to felonious assault for the incident. On Thursday, Montgomery's bond was set at $1 million during a video arraignment.

Gmoser said dismissal of the charges is "based on conflicting evidence in the case, and therefore it does not support probable cause."

Gmoser said the investigation into the incident will continue.

West Chester police Chief Joel Herzog said Thursday the investigation is ongoing and detectives are trying to determine motive, why the suspect was in the residence and if anyone at the residence knew him.

A 22-year-old woman who called 911 said she and the victim did not "really know" who the person was who fired the shot.

Montgomery's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said they "they have got this all wrong. He was lured to the apartment."

One of the women invited Montgomery into the apartment to "hang out," Bennett said. "This was a setup and text messages indicate all of this."

When Montgomery arrived, one of the woman "pulled a gun on him" for a robbery attempt, Bennett said.

"They fight over the gun. (Montgomery) does shoot to get the girl off him," Bennett said. "It is self-defense and they need to turn him loose."

According to court documents, Montgomery is accused of taking a gun from the apartment that belonged to the woman who was shot.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he could not comment about the case, but his office is reviewing the evidence.

In the 911 call, the woman says the shooter left his cell phone behind. She also indicated that the suspect had the wrong apartment and someone tried to wrestle the gun away from him when the shooting happened.

A child, identified by police as a girl, is heard on the 911 call say, "Mommy, mommy."

The victim says she can't breathe.

"Please hurry up. I have a 4-year-old," the victim says.

The caller said the woman was shot in the back. Herzog described the gunshot wound as in the upper torso and side area.