Prosecutor: Charges to be refiled in Newton County kidnapping case

Jun. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor said Friday that charges are being refiled against a second defendant in the kidnapping and terrorizing of a couple in January.

Prosecutor Will Lynch said kidnapping charges against John A. McGonigle, 38, of rural Joplin, that were dismissed in April due to a communication issue with a key witness have been resubmitted to the court even though they do not yet appear on the state's electronic court records system.

McGonigle previously faced two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action and single counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A co-defendant in the case, Timothy R. Adamson, 32, of Joplin, at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court was ordered to stand trial. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed criminal action and a single count of unlawful use of a weapon.

They are accused of holding a couple at McGonigle's residence on Eloise Lane at gunpoint for a couple of days in late January, binding their wrists part of the time and assaulting them.

The couple had been to McGonigle's residence on Jan. 17 and returned there the following day in the company of another woman and were told by McGonigle that if the man did some work for him on the property, they could stay there.

The night of Jan. 19, the man noticed a bonfire outside the home and went out and joined the two defendants there. According to a probable-cause affidavit, McGonigle began suggesting that the man's girlfriend sleeping inside might have some information he didn't want her to know.

The defendants then grabbed the victim, slammed into the side of a truck and escorted him back inside at gunpoint, where they told him he was to kill his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

The two then purportedly bound the couple's wrists, made the woman hit her boyfriend, fired a shot at the boyfriend when he tried to move.

After another night of being held at the residence, the boyfriend managed to talk McGonigle into getting a neighbor to take the three of them to a liquor store to get cigarettes. While at the store, the boyfriend spotted a small sledgehammer in the back of the truck, tucked it inside his sweatshirt and hit McGonigle in the head with it as they started to leave. The couple's ordeal finally ended when they fled back inside the store and sought help.

McGonigle is a felon sent to prison for five years in 2019 for an assault of his girlfriend in Jasper County.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.