Prosecutor charges second person in Clark County Jail case

Aug. 31—CLARK COUNTY — A second person has been charged with a crime in relation to a case that involves civil suits against Clark County Sheriff's Office officials, including Sheriff Jamey Noel.

There is another criminal case against former Clark County corrections officer David J. Lowe. He was arrested last October and accused of selling a key allowing access to parts of the jail to an inmate for $1,000. Lowe is facing multiple felony charges and is scheduled for a jury trial in November.

The civil case, filed June 21 in U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana in New Albany, names Lowe, Noel and "unnamed officers" of the sheriff's department as defendants.

Jordan Parker Sykes of Henryville, who was at that time an inmate in the jail, now faces a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor theft charge.

He's accused of stealing keys and a radio from the sheriff's department "on or about" Oct. 23, 2021.

After male inmates gained access to the female pods on Oct. 23 last year, 20 women lodged in Clark County jail were victims of acts ranging from threats to assault and rape, attorneys claim in the lawsuit. A total of 28 female inmates are part of the two lawsuits.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit for Sykes, he is accused of removing a set of jail keys from a pod office area on Oct. 23, 2021. Sykes, who was interviewed by a Clark County Sheriff's Department officer, admitted to taking the keys and a portable radio, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said video footage of the incident shows two males leave an area that housed male inmates and start rummaging through the pod officer's desk at 10:43 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021. At 10:44 p.m. the two men returned to the men's area.

Then, at around 10:47 p.m. Sykes left the men's area and rummaged around the pod desk area. He returned to the door about 40 seconds later and the other two males left the men's area a second time.

At around 10:48 p.m. one of the men pointed to the keys hanging in the pod office area and Sykes removed the keys and returned to the men's area.

"The (Clark County) Sheriff's Department has been reviewing the incident and submitting to me paperwork as they go through their investigation," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

"Recently they submitted paperwork to me on Mr. Sykes, that documented the allegation that he had obtained possession of a radio and keys in the jail back last year. Based upon a review of that information I decided it was appropriate to file a charge against him, and I did that (Tuesday.) He's presumed innocent until proven guilty of those allegations."

Sykes' felony theft charge is related to possession of a radio or keys in the jail, but is elevated because of a prior conviction for auto theft in Jackson Circuit Court from July 2016.