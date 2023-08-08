Prosecutor: Christian County deputy justified in fatal April shooting outside courthouse

A deadly shooting in which a deputy shot a man at the Ozark Square in April has been ruled justified following an investigation.

Christian County prosecuting attorney Kristen Tuohy told the News-Leader in a news release Monday that "following a review of evidence related to the incident, it was determined that the law enforcement officer involved acted reasonably and the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances."

Sparta resident Travis Bullington, 52, was shot and killed by a Christian County deputy around 4 p.m. on April 30 after authorities reportedly witnessed Bullington shoot a young woman following a physical altercation near the Christian County Courthouse. She survived.

A 17-month old child was also involved in the incident and was not injured.

Bullington appears to have attended a third-party custody hearing at the Christian County Courthouse the day of the shooting, according to court records, which indicate he and his wife were involved in a case against the mother of their deceased son's child.

Bullington was a former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy in Colorado, according to online records.

Greene County was among the agencies that investigated the shooting before submitting their findings to prosecutors.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Christian County deputy cleared in fatal shooting outside courthouse