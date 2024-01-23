Prosecutor: Cincinnati hired assassin was caught after he 'got sloppy and emotional'

Carl Godfrey (right), 23, looks on during opening statements in his murder trial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Carl Godfrey was a hired assassin who was arrested in 2021 because he “got sloppy and emotional,” prosecutors said Tuesday as Godfrey’s murder trial began.

Godfrey, 23, is standing trial in connection with two fatal shootings that happened within days of each other in February 2021. He gave himself the nickname “John Wick,” after the fictional assassin, prosecutors said.

The first killing happened on Feb. 16, 2021, in the middle of the day, in the parking lot of a Westwood apartment complex.

In opening statements, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Allison Oswall said Godfrey was hired to kill a man and lured him “to his execution.” But instead of doing it himself, Oswall said, Godfrey enlisted three other people to be the shooters.

Oswall said that on the day of the shooting, Godfrey gathered the three accused shooters – one was a 14-year-old boy – for a “pre-execution meeting.”

Godfrey made sure the three had guns and knew their assignment, Oswall said. During that meeting, she said, Godfrey was on the phone with the intended target, talking about where to meet.

The man was driven to the apartment complex near Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue by 27-year-old Deontray Otis. A woman was in the passenger seat of the Saturn SUV.

The three shooters, who were driven to the area by another person, opened fire on the SUV, striking it 21 times, Oswall said. Otis was killed. The man who was the target and the woman were seriously injured.

To Godfrey, it was a failure, according to prosecutors. The man Godfrey was hired to kill had survived. Police bodycam video showed the man on the snow-covered pavement, outside the SUV, writhing in pain but alive and able to talk.

'The job ain't done'

Less than an hour after the shooting, one of the shooters, then-18-year-old Jason Gray Jr., contacted Godfrey, asking if they would receive payment, according to court documents. Gray expected them to be paid $10,000, the documents say.

But there would be no payment. “The job ain’t done,” Godfrey replied, according to the documents, and then criticized Gray for being “rusty.”

In the following days, according to Oswall, Godfrey “got sloppy and emotional.”

Apparently, it became known that he had ordered the Feb. 16 shooting. The next day, Godfrey’s car was shot up and a bullet grazed him.

Oswall said Godfrey then “declares war” on the target’s family members and the Millvale neighborhood where he lived.

On Feb. 18, 2021, Oswall said, Godfrey, full of rage, walked into Millvale carrying an AK-47-style rifle. He had sent out texts or other electronic communications, she said, asking others to “join me in this war.”

She said Godfrey indiscriminately opened fire, not caring “about who or what was in his way.”

Donnell Steele, 30, a bystander who was standing in the street near his car, was struck in the head and killed. He fell face first to the pavement, Oswall said, “a fact that (Godfrey) was bragging about on his cellphone," moments after the shooting.

Godfrey’s attorney, Brian Goldberg, told jurors that Godfrey wasn’t present for either shooting and that the prosecution’s case was based on “a lot of speculation.”

No DNA, fingerprints, shoeprints, video or eyewitnesses can place Godfrey at the scene of the Feb. 18 incident, Goldberg said.

Prosecutors, he said, don’t even know who would have allegedly paid him for the Feb. 16 killing.

The majority of the prosecution’s case, he said, is based on text messages and Facebook messages, in which it’s common for people to write things that aren’t true.

Godfrey, he said, “had absolutely nothing to do with (the) deaths.”

Others facing charges

Godfrey was arrested three days after the killing of Steele on unrelated charges. On his cellphone, Oswall said, investigators found his "thoughts, feelings and plans" regarding his crimes.

Gray, 21, has admitted involvement in the killing of Otis and is serving 37 to 42 years in prison. Another accused shooter, 33-year-old Mario Gordon, is awaiting trial and is expected to testify in Godfrey’s trial.

The teen who is accused of being involved, Mikeem Thomas, now 17, is being prosecuted as an adult and is awaiting trial.

Godfrey faces more than a dozen counts in connection with the killings of Otis and Steele. He also faces counts related to other killings but the trial doesn’t surround those.

The case is in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court before Judge Jody Luebbers. Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

