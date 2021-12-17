Prosecutor cites Herman's Hermits in criminal case motion

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman this week incorporated a pop-culture reference — to a 1965 hit single for a British pop band — in a motion stemming from a local attempted murder case.

Shane Anthony Shumate — now 26 and a resident of Montpelier — was an Eaton resident in January 2018 when he allegedly tried to shoot and kill a Delaware County sheriff's deputy in the wake of a domestic battery incident at Shumate's home.

His trial — on counts of attempted murder, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime — is set for Feb. 21 in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

Shumate has repeatedly sought, without success, to stand trial separately on the attempted murder charge. Judge Marianne Vorhees and the Indiana Court of Appeals have rejected those motions.

After the former Eaton resident again raised the issue, Hoffman this week incorporated a trip down memory lane in his response.

"These defense motions may seem eerily familiar to the court," the prosecutor wrote in a motion.

Hoffman recalled the 1965 hit by Herman's Hermits — "I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am" — that saw "after the first verse, the singers go on to repeat everything they had sung previously."

He suggested Shumate was "repeatedly making the same argument over and over again."

"The only difference is that in the 1965 Herman's Hermits version, the singers had the courtesy of warning the listeners by saying, "Second verse same as the first."

Hoffman said he was "beyond perplexed as to why the defendant is again making the same argument that has been rejected by the trial court and the Court of Appeals."

Later in his motion, Hoffman made a reference to a comment by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who had no known involvement in the 1960s British Invasion led by the Beatles and including Herman's Hermits and other musical acts.

Judge Vorhees on Thursday granted Hoffman's request to reject Shumate's latest motion.

Story continues

The Herman's Hermits version of "I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am" — a British music hall song written in 1910 — in 1965 gave the British band their second U.S. number one hit, knocking the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" out of the top spot.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 1965 pop hit mentioned in debate over local attempted murder case