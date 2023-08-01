Prosecutor clears two Terre Haute officers in July 25 fatal shooting

Aug. 1—Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt on Tuesday said he has cleared two Terre Haute Police Department officers in the July 25 fatal shooting of a Terre Haute man at a business off North Fruitridge Avenue.

Shot and killed was Christopher W. Fortin, 34.

Placed on administrative leave after the shooting, as is THPD policy, were two patrolman: David Pounds, who has five years of service, and Adam Neese, was four years of service.

Both men are cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting, Modesitt said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

"Mental illness, methamphetamine and guns — this combination of factors were all present when Mr. Fortin pulled a gun on Terre Haute Police Officers responding to an armed individual illegally inside a business," the county prosecutor said.

Police about 7 a.m. July 25 responded to a call of an armed man inside a building of U.S. Lawns, 1309 North Fruitridge Ave.

Arriving officers tried without success to communicate with the man, later identified as Fortin, who was armed with a handgun. More officers were called, and a lengthy standoff ensued.

Modesitt said surveillance video and body camera videos showed how the events unfolded.

Fortin eventually climbed out of a south window and began quickly moving across the parking lot.

Neese and Pounds approached Fortin and repeatedly told him to show them his hands and to get on the ground.

Fortin disregarded all commands and pulled a silver handgun from his right pocket, Modesitt wrote.

Fortin then raised the gun toward the officers and raised his left hand toward the gun, moving into a shooter's stance. At that time, both officers fired multiple shots, striking Fortin.

Immediate medical attention was then provided, the prosecutor said, but Fortin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Indiana State Police investigation of the shooting showed one officer fired three rounds and the other fired 11 rounds, Modesitt said.

The shots were fired were in response to the deadly force being presented by Fortin and are protected by Indiana law, he said.

Regarding the number of shots fired, Modesitt said, "Indiana's self defense law allows deadly force to be used when the person 'reasonably believes that [deadly] force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury...or the commission of a forcible felony.'

"In reviewing the actions of Mr. Fortin, he disregarded the commands to show his hands and to get down on the ground while raising the gun toward both officers. The law does not limit or try to define how much deadly force is appropriate," Modesitt wrote.

"Whether three shots or eleven shots, the deadly force used by the officers in this situation is legally protected," Modesitt said.

