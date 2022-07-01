Prosecutor: Clermont County man confessed to raping a child while jailed on other charges

A man confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl while in jail on unrelated charges, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

A grand jury indicted Dean Price Jr., 44, on 27 counts of rape on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, while Price was being held at the Clermont County jail on unrelated crimes, he reached out to detectives and confessed.

Price told detectives several years ago, he raped a girl who was under the age of 10.

Detectives spoke to the victim, who is now an adult, and determined Price repeatedly raped a child from June of 2006 until February of 2007 in Clermont County, according to the prosecutor's office.

If convicted on all counts, Price faces life in prison. Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney, Mark J. Tekulve, said his office is committed to ensuring that justice is served and Price takes his last breath in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Clermont County man confessed to raping a child