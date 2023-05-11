Prosecutor: Clothing, gifts among items bought by former Fraser IT director on city card

Purses, dresses, shoes and household items are among the almost $120,000 in items Fraser's former IT director is accused of buying with a city credit card, the Macomb County prosecutor said Wednesday.

Michele Kwiatkowski is charged with embezzling over $100,000, a 20-year felony, after an investigation by Michigan State Police. The alleged crimes date from January 2016 to 2020.

"It was things that she didn't use in the course of business as an IT director or the city didn't use in the course of their business," Prosecutor Peter Lucido told the Free Press.

"Now some things were, but that was distinguishable by the state police who went through each and every item for the many years and determined that a purse, a pair of shoes or gifts for her children really didn't amount to too much for the taxpayers. And we want to make sure that the taxpayers are aware, fully transparent, open and get their money returned."

Lucido said Kwiatkowski bought and paid for items without oversight by the city.

Kwiatkowski's attorney, Elias Muawad, said they are going through "a plethora of voluminous documents to do our own accounting."

Muawad said he doesn't believe all the alleged purchases were his client's, and they are working to determine what purchases were for the city and what were allegedly for Kwiatkowski personally. He said other people had access to the credit card.

Muawad said he doesn't know why this wasn't handled when Kwiatkowski left the city three years ago. He said there was an agreement as to her termination, but he wasn't privy to that because he wasn't her lawyer at the time.

He provided a couple of examples of purchases, such as a case of water, and questioned whether it was for Kwiatkowski's personal use or the city's.

Muawad said she was told to purchase items, such as earphones, and there were certain items she was told to ship to her house because the city was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's exactly why we're doing this accounting," he said. "We're gonna be honest and truthful and we're gonna cooperate."

Kwiatkowski was arraigned April 20 after the city requested state police investigate her credit card purchases on the city's American Express card, according to a release from Lucido's office.

Kwiatkowski was released on a $5,000 personal bond after arraignment in 39th District Court. A probable cause hearing is set for June 14 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for June 21, according to the court and Lucido's office.

Lucido said he believed this would be a "very easy open-and-shut embezzlement case."

Kwiatkowski was one of three women who filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the city of Fraser and former Mayor Joe Nichols and former Councilman Matt Hemelberg about a hostile work environment that included alleged sexual harassment.

That same year, Nichols and Hemelberg were removed from office after a tribunal hearing over accusations that the pair sexually harassed female city workers. The unusual tribunal was allowed under the city charter.

The 2017 lawsuit was settled before trial two years later.

Kwiatkowski was one of five witnesses at the tribunal and one of three women who worked for the city at the time and interviewed with a Southfield attorney hired to investigate the allegations and provide a report to city officials earlier that year.

She testified at the tribunal that she was not sexually harassed, but was aware of sexual harassment of other city employees. She said she had been harassed repeatedly after her husband, who worked for the city’s public works department, was written up for following a supervisor’s order to go to Roseville to hot-patch a parking lot of a private business that she said belonged to Hemelberg’s father.

