Prosecutor collapses in hearing for man accused of killing SLO couple in crash

The arraignment for the man accused of hitting and killing a San Luis Obispo couple while they were walking their dog was interrupted Wednesday when a prosecutor abruptly collapsed.

Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, allegedly struck Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, with his car on Nov. 21.

Chachere and Besser were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane the next day, several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in the creekbed.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested Saligan Patricio on Monday after a three-month investigation.

In the middle of discussing whether to lower bail conditions, the deputy district attorney trying the case tensed up and collapsed. The ambulance was called and the arraignment was pushed to continue at 1:30 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office subsequently charged him with two felony charges of vehicular manslaughter.

According to police, Saligan Patricio was traveling in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck the couple and their pet.

Saligan Patricio’s vehicle hit the curb, a street sign and the bridge that spans the creek, police said.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, according to police.

As of Wednesday morning, Saligan Patricio was in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, with bail set at $200,000.

Defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu asked San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen on Wednesday to lower his client’s bond because he cannot afford it.

Funke-Bilu said Saligan Patricio’s Apple Watch immediately called police to the scene and said the incident was determined an accident by responding officers.

The defense attorney said his client has continued to work and stay in the area despite the publicity surrounding the case.

“The court has had the benefit of seeing my client’s risk to safety since Nov. 22, and there isn’t one,” Funke-Bilu said.

The lawyer asked for Saligan Patricio’s bail to be lowered to $10,000 in exchange for his driver’s license and a promise not to drive in the near future.

The deputy district attorney told the judge that Saligan Patricio was driving a road he knew well at 60 miles per hour, despite the speed limit being 25 miles per hour.

The prosecutor added that Saligan Patricio was reviewing texts on his phone coming up to the turn where he crashed, and was drinking earlier that day.

There was a DUI investigation and there was no evidence to support a DUI charge, the deputy district attorney confirmed.

During Wednesday’s hearing, van Rooyen said he did not see Saligan Patricio as a public safety threat.

The judge was in the middle of setting new bail parameters for the defendant, which included an ankle monitor and surrendered driver’s license, when the deputy district attorney suffered a medical emergency and collapsed.

The arraignment will resume at 1:30 p.m.