Prosecutor: Court officer violated conditions of release

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 26—NEWBURYPORT — A Lawrence District Court officer facing domestic violence charges narrowly avoided being thrown back in jail after driving too close to his alleged victim's workplace.

The court officer, John Hernandez, was released from custody on Monday after a Salem Superior Court judge overturned a lower court's decision to hold him without bail while awaiting trial.

While Judge Salim Rodriguez Tabit found Hernandez of Lawrence a danger to his alleged victim and society, Hernandez was released on several conditions.

Among the many conditions of his release were that he stay away from the woman's workplace in Lawrence and wear a GPS monitoring device to make sure he followed the court order.

But according to an Essex County prosecutor, Hernandez drove on the same street where the woman worked Wednesday about 7 p.m. The trip was noticed by the company monitoring the GPS unit and relayed to authorities.

Realizing he had violated conditions of his release, Hernandez immediately called the monitoring company, his probation officer and his attorney, according to that attorney, Socrates De La Cruz.

It was that preemptive action that prompted Newburyport District Court Judge William Martin not to grant Assistant District Attorney Erin McAndrews' motion to find Hernandez in violation of his release and hold him in jail.

Martin ruled in late February that Hernandez posed too great a risk to the alleged victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.

Hernandez, 38, was charged with domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness after an incident at his home.

De La Cruz called his client's decision nothing more than a "brain fart" and added that he had no intention of visiting his alleged victim's workplace.

"He didn't go to the location," De La Cruz said.

McAndrews conceded that fact but said Hernandez knew better and could have driven five or six different ways to reach his destination.

"A very clear violation and it's very concerning," McAndrews said.

Hernandez is due back in Newburyport District Court on April 23 for a pretrial hearing. The case against Hernandez was transferred from Lawrence District Court, where he works, to Newburyport to avoid a conflict of interest.

At the hearing in Newburyport last month, McAndrews said there has been a string of domestic abuse-related incidents involving Hernandez and the woman since 2017.

The woman tried to report those incidents to police but stopped each time, fearing Hernandez would lose his job and then seek retribution against her.

