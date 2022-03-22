Prosecutor: Daycare worker accused of ripping out child's hair, hiding evidence

A daycare employee accused of dragging a one-year-old and ripping out the child's hair has been indicted by a grand jury, according to a release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's office.

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, worked as a caretaker at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center, located on Glenway Avenue.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed on March 3 Hemmitt grabbed a one-year-old in her care by the hair and forced the child's head down.

Hemmitt then dragged the one-year-old girl, while still holding on to her hair, across the room and jerked the child back and forth, ripping the child's hair out, according to court documents.

According to the release, Hemmitt later attempted to cover the bald spots on the child's head and discarded the hair that she ripped from the girl's scalp.

Hemmitt will be arraigned on April 1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Daycare worker accused of ripping out 1-year-old's hair