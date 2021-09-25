Prosecutor: Dayton man breaks 7-year-old stepson's arm, is indicted

Sep. 24—A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of breaking his 7-year-old stepson's arm after slamming him to the floor while caring for the boy whose mother was hospitalized.

Steven Alan Jackson II is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for a felony child endangering charge.

Dayton police were called Aug. 26 to Dayton Children's Hospital's South campus for a complaint about suspected child abuse. On arrival, police were told the child was in surgery to repair a broken arm, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"The child had reported that the defendant, his stepfather, had punched him in the face, then picked him up and slammed him to the ground while punishing him, causing the broken arm," the release stated.

The boy also broke a tooth during the Aug. 24 incident, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"It is completely unacceptable and despicable for an adult to punch a child as a means of punishment," Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. "If a parent is so angry that they resort to violence when disciplining a child, they need to seek professional help."

Jackson is held on a $25,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.