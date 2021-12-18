Prosecutor declines to charge anyone in Ta'Neasha Chappell's Indiana jail death

The top prosecutor in Jackson County, Indiana, says no charges will be filed in the death of a Louisville woman who was in the county jail's custody.

But the family of Ta'Neasha Chappell, a 23-year-old Black woman, said Friday the prosecutor's report left out "critical evidence" and that a federal investigation into her death is "imperative."

Chappell – who was being held on charges stemming from an alleged theft and high-speed chase – died July 16 less than two hours after she was taken from the county jail in Brownstown, which is over 50 miles north of Louisville, to Schneck Medical Center in nearby Seymour.

She’d fallen ill the day before, but her family says jail staff showed "deliberate indifference" to her life by failing to provide her "prompt and adequate" medical care, according to the family's ongoing federal lawsuit against the jail.

"Our investigation has revealed that this was due to poisoning by inmates, followed by 24 hours of gross neglect by jail workers," the family said Friday in a statement provided through their attorneys, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker. "As Ta’Neasha continued to suffer, jail workers continued to ignore her."

However, the 15-page report that Indiana State Police provided to the family Friday by Prosecutor Jeffrey A. Chalfant determined no one was criminally liable.

The report, Chalfant noted, "makes no findings and no conclusions about the standard of care provided by employees of the Jackson County Jail." It adds that an autopsy found the cause as "probable toxicity" with an unknown substance.

Notes from an ER report previously stated there was "concern the patient maybe ingested ethylene glycol or methanol." But the prosecutor's new report said initial forensic lab test results "did not reveal any positive findings of toxicological significance."

And though hospital emergency room personnel noted Chappell had symptoms similar to "anti-freeze poisoning," testing done by another crime lab "revealed no anti-freeze in Ms. Chappell’s body," Chalfant found.

Chappell was diagnosed with metabolic acidosis, which is when there's too much acid in the body. Causes of the condition can include severe dehydration and poisoning by ethylene glycol, which is found in antifreeze, or methanol.

Regarding photos that appeared to show a bruise on Chappell's forehead, Chalfant wrote a review of jail video showed the woman losing her balance and hitting her head on a metal bunk bed when she was in a private holding cell.

"What is clear from the results of the autopsy is that Miss Chappell did not die of an inflicted injury," Chalfant wrote.

Indiana State Police, the agency that Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer requested conduct an investigation into Chappell's case, interviewed every incarcerated person who had contact with her and every person who said they had information about her death, Chalfant said.

More than one incarcerated person "speculated that other inmates had put a cleaning agent into Miss Chappell’s food and/or drink to poison her," Chalfant wrote.

"Despite extensive investigation, the Indiana State Police has not been able to substantiate any truth to these allegations," Chalfant said.

The family said the report "is unbelievable" and omits critical evidence.

"For example, multiple witnesses have identified how Ta’Neasha was poisoned and what poisoned her," its statement said. "The prosecutor conveniently elected to keep this out of his report. Evidence establishes that well before an ambulance was called for Ta’Neasha at 3:15 p.m. on July 16, a jailer had determined that Ta’Neasha needed to go to the hospital, yet she was not taken.

"This is not in the report. Members of the jail lied to investigators about which chemical agents were present within the jail when Ta’Neasha was poisoned, causing investigators to be unaware that certain cleaners were there when Ta’Neasha died."

The statement then described "inmates who wanted to harm Ta'Neasha," saying she was repeatedly called a racist slur and had nooses placed in her cell.

"A local prosecutor who works side by side with these law enforcement officials stepped in and protected them," the family said. "It’s a messed-up system."

The family previously filed a lawsuit over Chappell's death. It names Meyer, the Jackson County sheriff, as well as Jail Commander Chris Everhart and seven jail workers as defendants.

