Prosecutor declines to charge police officers who shot and killed man who had knife

Mar. 28—The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office has declined to charge two Frederick Police Department officers who fatally shot a man — armed with a knife — who ran toward an officer in an apartment.

Officers Robert Hess and Fahad Mirza shot and killed Joseph Sherrill, 44, of Frederick. Body camera footage released last week shows Sherrill, holding a knife in front of him, running toward Mirza.

Officers repeatedly told Sherrill to drop the knife before they shot him, body-camera footage shows.

"Investigation relevant to the use of force inquiry has been completed, in our opinion," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a statement released on Tuesday through his spokesman, Will Cockey. "We needed no further information in order to make an informed decision on the legitimacy of the [officers'] use of force."

Hess and Mirza were put on administrative leave following the shooting, but are cleared to return to full duty, Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a news release on Tuesday.

Hess has been with the department for five-and-a-half years and Mirza has been with Frederick police for eight months. Both were assigned to the agency's patrol division.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement on Tuesday that it will continue investigating the incident.

By state law, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division investigates all civilian deaths in which police were involved.

However, the local state's attorney decides whether to prosecute based on the Independent Investigations Division's findings. The state does not make a recommendation on whether to prosecute.

Hess, Mirza and one other officer who has not been identified were looking for Sherrill since he had an open probation violation warrant, authorities have said.

On March 4, police went to an apartment in the 1500 block of North East Street, where they believed Sherrill was.

Body-camera footage shows a woman, who said Sherrill was her ex-husband, answer the door and repeatedly say Sherrill was not at the apartment.

She tells police in the video that they can't search the apartment. However, she later relents and lets in the officers.

In the apartment, an officer finds Sherrill crouched in a bedroom closet with a knife, the video shows. Once the officer notices the knife, the officer backs out of the room.

Sherrill tells police they would have to shoot him and that he isn't going to jail.

The woman stands between the officers and Sherrill. An officer pulls her out of the way.

Sherrill takes two swigs from a bottle and puts it on the floor, the video shows, then starts to move into the living room toward Mirza, with the knife in front of him.When Sherrill begins running toward Mirza, Hess and Mirza fire their guns at him, hitting him.

The audio of the footage indicates that six shots were fired. It's unclear how many hit Sherrill and how many came from each officer.

The officers performed first aid on Sherrill, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

