Prosecutor declines to seek criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said on Tuesday that two "credible" allegations of misconduct were made against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), but she is unable to file criminal charges.

Two women accused Cuomo of kissing them without consent, including a state trooper who said Cuomo made overtures toward her while she was a member of his detail. The alleged incidents took place in Rocah's district, and her office conducted a review. In a statement, Rocah said the investigation "found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances ... did occur. However, in both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York."

An investigation earlier this year by the New York Attorney General's office found that Cuomo sexually harassed several women during his time in office, including staffers. After Attorney General Letitia James released the report in August, Cuomo resigned. He is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge for forcible touching, and is set to be arraigned in Albany in January.

